Monday, April 27, 2026 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NSO moots Index of Service Production with 2024-25 as base year

NSO moots Index of Service Production with 2024-25 as base year

NSO proposes GST-based Index of Service Production to track high-frequency trends in services sector, addressing gaps in short-term economic indicators

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

GST data emerges as the cornerstone, leveraging monthly outward supplies from GSTN returns as turnover proxies for market-oriented sub-sectors

Himanshi Bhardwaj
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday proposed using aggregated goods and services tax (GST) data to monitor the progress of the services sector through an Index of Service Production (ISP) with 2024-25 as the base year.
 
This initiative by the country’s statistics machinery addresses the need for high-frequency indicators to track the short-term performance of the services sector, which contributes over 50 per cent to gross value added (GVA).
 
The core need stems from the absence of an index that would provide economic trends, which would complement the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) on short-term movements in the economy.
 
 
Quarterly and advance annual national accounts estimates rely on limited aggregated indicators for broad services groups such as trade, hotels, transport, and financial and IT services, released with lags of 2-23 months.
 
The proposed ISP would complement the IIP for holistic economic trend monitoring and provide disaggregated data at the National Industrial Classification (NIC) 2025 two-digit level, covering about 70 per cent of services GVA. It would also provide high-frequency information on the performance of the services sector to strengthen the existing statistical framework to support the analytical and policy framework, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Also Read

Garima Kapoor, Deputy Head of Research & Economist, Elara Capital (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

El Niño 2026: Why India's rural economy may weather the storm better this time

crude oil, oil prices

Weekly economy wrap: West Asia shock tests India, demand holds firm

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Lower GST on insecticides can boost access, cut disease risk: EY-HICA

US fed

Best of BS Opinion: Leadership change at US Fed will test global markets

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

West Asia crisis: Supply woes could trigger demand shock, says RBI Bulletin

 
“Owing to the importance of the services sector, there is a growing demand for ISP to complement the IIP in order to evaluate the short-term performance of the entire economy,” the NSO noted in an approach paper released on Monday.
 
The NSO outlines three primary data sources for compiling the ISP, targeting formal sector coverage across key NIC 2025 sections such as trade, transport, IT, and hospitality.
 
First, GST data emerges as the cornerstone, leveraging monthly outward supplies from GSTN (goods and services tax network) returns as turnover proxies for market-oriented sub-sectors, including wholesale and retail trade, road and water transport, accommodation, IT and consulting, real estate, and professional services.
 
Secondly, secondary administrative data from sector-specific ministries, and finally, the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE) will supply GVA, turnover, and employment estimates for incorporated entities in trade, transport, hospitality, IT, health, and education.
 
The primary deflators will be forthcoming service Producer Price Indices (PPIs) for key sub-sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, air transport, and rail services, developed through the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
 
Where PPIs are unavailable, sector-specific Consumer Price Indices (CPIs) will act as proxies, including those for transport or retail categories such as food and beverages, clothing, and furnishings.
 
Acknowledging previous efforts for the compilation of such an index, the ministry noted that the heterogeneous nature of the services sector — characterised by diverse service outputs — makes standardisation of output indicators and compilation of an overall ISP for India a challenging task.
 

More From This Section

V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor

Productivity gains must offset energy shocks from West Asia: CEA Nageswaran

placement jobs employment

NCS portal registrations decline in FY26 amid Centre's digital push

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP pushes pvt industrial park policy; firms eye plug-and-play projectspremium

India-New Zealand

India-New Zealand trade pact cuts fruit tariffs, boosts exports and visas

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice

Basmati rice exporters urge govt action on shipping charges amid Iran war

Topics : NSO ISPs GST India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 ResultsBajaj Housing Finance Q4 ResultsZomato Q4 Results PreviewRIL Q4 ResultsPiramal Finance Q4 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance