Number of individuals reporting ₹100 crore-plus income rises to 576 in AY26

The number of individuals reporting gross total income of ₹100 crore or more has risen sharply to 576 in assessment year 2025-26 from 142 in assessment year 2021-22, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. Replying to a question on the increasing number of billionaires, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said there is no statutory definition of the term "billionaire" either under the Income-tax Act, 2025, or the erstwhile Income-tax Act, 1961.

However, the number of individuals who declared gross total income of ₹100 crore or more in their income-tax returns stood at 142 in assessment year 2021-22, rose to 301 in 2022-23, moderated slightly to 284 in 2023-24, then climbed to 415 in 2024-25 and further to 576 in 2025-26.

On the question of the estimated aggregate wealth of Indian billionaires, the minister stated that the Wealth-tax Act, 1957, was abolished with effect from April 1, 2016, and the government does not maintain data on the aggregate wealth of taxpayers.

Addressing concerns about the impact of the rising concentration of income and wealth on inequality, investment, employment generation and inclusive growth, the ministry cited several official indicators. According to the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24, the Gini coefficient for rural areas is 0.237, down from 0.266 in 2022-23, while the urban Gini coefficient has declined to 0.284 from 0.314 over the same period, indicating that the rural-urban gap is narrowing.

The Annual Periodic Labour Force Survey shows that labour markets have recovered beyond pre-Covid levels in both urban and rural areas. The unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above decreased from 3.6 per cent in 2022 to 3.1 per cent in 2025.

On multidimensional poverty, the National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023, released by NITI Aayog, shows that the proportion of the population in multidimensional poverty declined from 24.85 per cent to 14.96 per cent between 2015-16 and 2019-21, with about 13.5 crore people escaping poverty during this period. A subsequent discussion paper published by NITI Aayog estimates that multidimensional poverty fell further from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23, indicating that 24.82 crore people moved out of poverty over the longer period

The government said it has taken several measures to reduce income and wealth inequality, promote broad-based employment generation and foster inclusive economic growth. These include a progressive income-tax structure with graded tax slabs and a surcharge on very high incomes, along with increased public spending on food, health, education, housing and social security.

Among direct tax measures aimed at employment generation, Section 146 of the Income-tax Act, 2025 (corresponding to Section 80JJAA of the earlier law), provides a deduction of 30 per cent of the additional employee cost incurred by eligible businesses for three years in respect of eligible new employees. Tax measures to support cooperatives have been expanded under the Finance Act, 2026. These include deduction of profits for primary cooperatives supplying cattle feed and cotton seed, deduction for inter-cooperative society dividend income to the extent it is distributed to members under the new tax regime, and a three-year exemption for dividend income received by a notified national federal cooperative from a company.

Eligible start-ups continue to receive a profit-linked deduction under Section 140 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. The exemption for long-term capital gains, dividends and interest earned by sovereign wealth funds and pension funds from infrastructure investments in India, introduced through the Finance Act, 2020, remains in force.

Beyond tax measures, the government is implementing a range of targeted programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, which has replaced the earlier rural employment guarantee law, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission, National Social Assistance Programme, Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India Scheme, PM-KISAN, the Aspirational Districts Programme, and various rural health, nutrition and skill-development initiatives. Programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Saubhagya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat are aimed at improving access to basic amenities and overall quality of life.