Odisha approves ₹5,468 crore scheme for free education from KG to PG

The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday approved a ₹5,467.55 crore scheme to provide free education from kindergarten (KG) to postgraduate (PG) level in government and government-aided institutions over the next five years.

"This is a historic decision, and Odisha is the first state in the country to introduce a universal free education scheme for students from KG to PG," Majhi told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The chief minister said the initiative, christened Gyanodaya – Shiksharu Samruddhi, will make quality education more accessible, equitable and affordable for students. More than 32 lakh students will benefit from the scheme every year, making it one of the largest education support programmes undertaken by the state.

"The scheme will cover students enrolled in Classes IX to XII in government and government-aided schools, as well as students pursuing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in regular mode in state public universities, government colleges and government-aided colleges. As education from KG to Class VIII is already free in Odisha, this initiative completes the state government's vision of providing free education from KG to PG," he said.

The scheme will entail an expenditure of ₹895.57 crore in the first year and will be implemented from the 2026-27 academic session. It fulfils the state government's commitment to ensuring that no child is denied education because of financial constraints and will significantly expand access to quality education across the state.

According to officials, the scheme has been designed to improve enrolment, enhance retention, reduce dropout rates and encourage more students, particularly those from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections, to pursue higher education without interruption.

However, the benefits will be restricted to students enrolled in regular courses offered by eligible government and government-aided institutions. Students studying in self-financing courses, unaided institutions, public-private partnership (PPP)-mode institutions and courses, as well as professional and technical programmes, will not be covered under the scheme.

The government expects the initiative to substantially improve access to higher education while easing the financial burden on families. The scheme aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Odisha Vision 2036 and Odisha Vision 2047.

"It is expected to improve the gross enrolment ratio (GER), strengthen human capital, promote equitable access to education and help create a skilled and empowered workforce capable of driving Odisha's long-term socio-economic development," Majhi added.

While Telangana has made education free from KG to PG only for economically weaker sections, Kerala has implemented free education from KG to graduation level for arts and science students.

The state government also approved the expansion of the mid-day meal scheme under the Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana (MMPY) for students of Classes IX and X in government and government-aided secondary schools across the state.

The scheme will benefit around 57.41 lakh secondary school students over five years until FY30, with an estimated expenditure of ₹4,224.46 crore. As the state had already spent ₹665.36 crore on the mid-day meal scheme for 11.23 lakh students in FY26, the Cabinet granted ex post facto approval for the expenditure already incurred.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to extend mid-day meal coverage to 46.6 lakh students in the two classes over the next four years, with an additional allocation of around ₹3,507 crore.