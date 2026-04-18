Odisha bets on Niti modeled SITI-Odisha for future planning, reforms

In a major reform modelled on the lines of Niti Aayog, the Odisha government on Saturday announced to set up State Institute for Transformative INitiatives-Odisha (SITI-Odisha), a new apex body that will steer the state’s long-term development strategy, governance reforms and economic transformation.

The move marks Odisha’s transition from the traditional planning board system to a modern governance framework centred on evidence-based policymaking, innovation, outcome monitoring and inter-departmental convergence, like the shift from the Planning Commission to Niti Aayog at Centre in 2015.

According to the resolution issued by the Planning and Convergence Department, SITI-Odisha will serve as a think tank and an apex policy research and strategic advisory body of the state government to align with the vision of Samrudha Odisha @2036 and Viksit Bharat @2047.

The State Planning Board, which had long served as the central institution for development planning, was dissolved on July 18, 2024. With conventional planning mechanisms increasingly becoming obsolete due to rapid economic change, complex governance challenges and rising citizen expectations, the government opted for a more dynamic and future-oriented institution.

“SITI-Odisha will provide a forward-looking framework anchored in strategic policy thinking, innovation, cooperative federalism and measurable outcomes. It will ensure strategic direction at the highest level,” the resolution stated.

Officials said the national transformation can succeed only when states establish robust institutions capable of translating central priorities into local outcomes through reforms, strategic planning and institutional capacity.

“Like Niti Aayog, the new body will function as a think tank and strategic advisory institution. It will provide long-term policy advice to the government, prepare reform roadmaps, identify emerging growth opportuNities and guide departments on governance improvements,” they said.

SITI-Odisha will guide the state government on six themes such as economy and finance, rural economy and livelihoods, employment and urban development, ideation and innovation, energy transition, environment and forests and mining and natural resources. Each theme will focus on key pillars of the state's development priorities.

“It will comprise a governing council with the Chief Minister as chairperson. Additionally, there will be a vice chairperson, four full-time members, nine ex-officio members and two special invitees. The governing council shall monitor and guide SITI-Odisha according to the scope of work set by the state government,” the CMO said in a statement.

The vice chairperson with the rank of a cabinet minister will be appointed by the Chief Minister. Four eminent persons with expertise in priority sectors will serve as full-time members with minister of state rank. The development commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary will act as member secretary.

The Chief Minister will also appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from the IAS cadre in the rank of principal secretary or commissioner-cum-secretary for a fixed tenure. Each of the six thematic verticals will be headed by a programme director with domain expertise and supported by a multidisciplinary project implementation unit.

A separate State Monitoring and Evaluation Office (SMEO) will function under SITI-Odisha, similar to the performance-tracking systems associated with Niti Aayog. It will use data analytics, AI tools and modern evaluation practices to strengthen accountability, transparency and policy effectiveness across departments.

SITI-Odisha will function under the administrative control of the Planning and Convergence Department. A key mandate of SITI-Odisha will be to promote governance reforms through technology and data. It will work to build a strong state data ecosystem aligned with national frameworks, develop AI-enabled governance solutions, improve administrative systems and create evidence-based monitoring mechanisms.

The institution will also drive outcome-based governance and help departments formulate key performance indicators, results frameworks and periodic performance reviews while preparing state performance reports to assess progress and enable timely corrective action.

Another central role will be fostering policy convergence across departments. “SITI-Odisha will provide analytical support for inter-departmental coordination, policy harmonisation and balancing complex development trade-offs such as industrial growth and environmental sustainability,” the resolution stated.