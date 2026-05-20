Odisha clears new marine fishing law, targets Rs 25,000 cr exports by 2036

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday evening approved the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Bill, 2026, with a fresh legal framework aimed at boosting deep-sea fishing, seafood exports, coastal security and sustainable marine resource management.

The new regulation, which replaces the four-decade-old Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, is set to transform Odisha’s vast coastline into a major driver of the blue economy.

It significantly expands the scope of marine fisheries governance by bringing deep-sea fishing, mariculture and modern fisheries infrastructure under a comprehensive regulatory regime.

Officials said the earlier Act was limited in scope, not inclusive and inadequate to address emerging challenges such as marine conservation, technological advancements, fishermen’s safety, coastal security and preventing the unauthorised entry of foreign fishing vessels.

The Bill seeks to promote economically viable marine activities including marine cage culture, seaweed cultivation, and the deployment of artificial reefs for rejuvenating territorial waters, in addition to regulating deep-sea fishing. It also envisages integrated smart green infrastructure development with modernisation of fishing harbours and fish landing centres along Odisha’s coastline, ensuring livelihood support and employment generation.

The legislation emphasises maritime safety and surveillance for coastal and national security. It mandates the use of modern communication and tracking technologies such as transponders, very high frequency (VHF) radios and vessel tracking and monitoring systems (VTMS) in fishing vessels.

Apart from this, mandatory biometric or QR-coded Aadhaar-linked identification for fishermen and enhanced insurance coverage have been proposed to strengthen coastal and national security while improving fishermen welfare.

The Bill also introduces stringent measures to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and provides for strict licensing norms, regulation of fishing gear and prohibition of destructive fishing practices.

Anu Garg, chief secretary, said the new law is strategically aligned with the state government’s Viksit Odisha Vision 2036-47 and Odisha’s emerging blue economy roadmap, particularly the deep-sea fishing mission. “Several provisions have been incorporated to protect traditional fishermen while strengthening monitoring and enforcement mechanisms for conservation and sustainable exploitation of marine resources,” she said.

The new legislation will ensure sustainable fisheries resource development coupled with immense economic benefits while protecting the livelihood and safety of fishermen in Odisha, as well as conserving the marine ecosystem across the coast.

The government expects the legislation to act as a catalyst for scaling up seafood exports and marine-based economic activities, with a target of achieving ₹25,000 crore in seafood exports by 2036.

Odisha has emerged as one of India’s key marine fisheries states, with a coastline of about 575 km spread across six coastal districts and a continental shelf area of nearly 24,000 sq km. The state’s marine ecosystem, enriched by major river systems including the Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani and Subarnarekha, supports a rich diversity of marine resources.

According to Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) estimates, Odisha accounts for nearly 14 per cent of India’s marine fisherfolk population despite having only around 6 per cent of the country’s coastline. About 5.2 lakh fisherfolk residing in nearly 739 marine fishing villages depend on the sector for livelihood, while around 1.2 lakh active fishermen and thousands of allied workers are directly engaged in marine fisheries activities.

The state has also witnessed significant growth in fisheries infrastructure and fish production over the years. Odisha stood fourth nationally with a total fish production of 1.2 million tonnes in 2024-25. The state’s seafood export economy generated ₹4,708 crore, with per capita annual fish consumption reaching 19.16 kg, double the national average.