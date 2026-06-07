Odisha clears ₹3,793 crore investment proposals, to create 20,000 new jobs

In a significant push to Odisha's industrialisation drive, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) has approved 24 investment proposals worth ₹3,793.33 crore across 14 districts, with the projects expected to generate nearly 20,000 jobs.

The SLSWCA, headed by Anu Garg, chief secretary, cleared projects in employment-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, textiles and apparel, clean energy, advanced materials, tourism and logistics across Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Balangir, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj.

Official sources said the textiles and apparel sector emerged as the biggest employment generator among the approved projects. The largest project in terms of jobs is an apparel manufacturing unit proposed by Nandraj Textiles Pvt Ltd in Khurda with an investment of ₹168.64 crore. The unit alone is expected to create 10,306 jobs, accounting for more than half of the total employment potential from all approved projects.

Another major textile investment comes from Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, which plans to establish a knitted garments manufacturing unit in Sambalpur with an investment of ₹145.5 crore and employment potential of 1,840 people. Maa Taratarini Textile Park Pvt Ltd will develop an integrated textile project in Ganjam with an investment of ₹70 crore, generating 350 jobs.

Clean energy and advanced manufacturing also gained traction as the panel approved the proposal of CESC Green Power Ltd, which will establish a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal with an investment of ₹683.83 crore.

In another significant proposal, AVP Star Pvt Ltd will set up a lab-grown diamond manufacturing facility in Khurda with an investment of ₹500 crore and employment potential of 500 people. The project marks Odisha's entry into a rapidly expanding global market driven by advanced manufacturing technologies and changing consumer preferences.

The state government also approved a ₹60-crore investment by Lithros Batteries India Pvt Ltd for manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries and inverters in Khurda, reflecting the government's growing emphasis on EV and green technology ecosystems.

Similarly, JSW Severfield Structures Ltd's proposal to establish a steel fabrication unit in Jajpur with an investment of ₹215 crore, generating 1,400 jobs, has also got the SLSWCA nod. Koshal Ceramics Pvt Ltd will expand its refractory bricks and monolithic products facility in Jharsuguda with an investment of ₹275.07 crore and employment potential of 1,000 people.

Other manufacturing proposals include a colour-coated steel sheets and structural components unit by Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd in Sundargarh, a stainless-steel pipe manufacturing facility by Bishnu Steel, and a corrugated box manufacturing unit by Jaasper Eco Products Pvt Ltd in Khurda.

Tourism and hospitality emerged as another major focus area, with eight projects receiving approval across Koraput, Keonjhar, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj.

Among them, Swosti Premium Ltd will establish a five-star resort in Koraput with an investment of ₹250 crore, creating 480 jobs. SNM Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd, Pratyaksh Hotel and Resorts Pvt Ltd, and other investors have also proposed resort projects in Koraput.

Projects such as eco-resorts and water amusement parks in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, a resort in Puri, and a four-star hotel in Jagatsinghpur are expected to strengthen tourism infrastructure in relatively underdeveloped destinations while generating local employment.

The state also approved two logistics infrastructure projects worth more than ₹215 crore. M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd will establish a warehousing-cum-logistics park in Sambalpur, while Inex Eco Logistics will develop logistics and warehousing infrastructure in Balangir.

In the consumer products segment, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd secured approval for a ₹300-crore expansion of its aerated drinks facility in Khurda. Other investments include a bar soap manufacturing unit by Jai Bhawani Foods Pvt Ltd and a food processing project by Ekansh Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd.

Officials said the projects reflect Odisha's strategy of ensuring geographically dispersed industrial growth rather than concentrating investments in a few industrial clusters. While Khurda attracted the largest share of investments, significant projects were approved in districts such as Koraput, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Balangir, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.