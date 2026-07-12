Odisha panchayats face fiscal reset as state adopts 16th FC reforms

While the new framework promises an increased flow of funds to gram panchayats and other rural local bodies, it also marks a significant shift in how villages will be governed and financed.

According to the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, rural households are likely to be brought under a structured taxation regime.

Households in panchayats may have to pay a minimum of ₹1,200 a year as house and property tax.

Similarly, traders, shopkeepers and professionals operating in rural areas are expected to come within the ambit of professional tax, creating a revenue stream for panchayats.

Officials said the proposed measures intended to improve the financial health of local bodies and help them undertake development works with greater financial independence.

The state government has directed all panchayats to prepare their Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) in accordance with the guidelines of the central government, paving the way for implementing the new fiscal architecture from 2026-27.

Panchayats have been asked to identify potential revenue sources and incorporate strategies for increasing collection.

The move assumes significance as the Centre has, for the first time, linked a portion of financial assistance to the revenue performance of panchayats. Under the proposed framework, rural local bodies that enhance their own-source revenue (OSR) will become eligible for higher performance grants, while those failing to meet prescribed benchmarks may lose out on additional central assistance.

The state is expected to receive around ₹18,715 crore for rural local bodies during the 16th Finance Commission’s award period, which is from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Of this, nearly ₹14,973 crore will be released as basic grants, while ₹3,742 crore has been earmarked as performance grants.

The allocation is higher than the ₹11,058 crore Odisha received under the 15th Finance Commission.

However, unlike earlier Finance Commission awards, access to a substantial portion of these funds will depend on whether panchayats meet stringent benchmarks of financial performance.

Beginning from the third year of implementation, gram panchayats have to demonstrate annual growth in their own revenues to qualify for performance grants.

“Panchayats will be required to increase their OSR by at least 2.5 per cent annually over 2025-26 as base year or achieve revenues equivalent to 1.025 times that of two years earlier, whichever is lower,” an official said.

However, experts say linking grants to revenue generation could create disparities among panchayats. While wealthier villages with thriving commercial activities, better infrastructure, and higher property values may find it easier to increase collection and qualify for performance grants, poorer and remote panchayats, particularly in tribal and economically backward districts, may struggle to meet targets despite genuine efforts, resulting in reduced access to additional funds.

Anirudha Prasad Das, a local governance expert, said the performance-grant mechanism was a departure from the traditional grant-based model where allocation was largely formula-driven and population-based.

“Although under the new approach panchayats will be incentivised to improve tax collection, maintain financial discipline, update property records, and strengthen governance systems, mostly urban and semi-urban panchayats will benefit,” he pointed out.

Panchanan Kanungo, former finance minister, said the state would have to proceed cautiously and fix criteria to levy tax or collect user fees. Households having a builtup area of over 1,000 square feet, along with assured water and power supply, sanitation, and waste disposal facilities, can be considered for tax, he said.

Economists, however, said the recommendations were fiscally prudent but politically challenging.

“The scope for raising local revenue remains constrained because panchayats have limited taxation powers. However, strengthening the fiscal autonomy of panchayats through a clear legal framework, while ensuring affordability and accountability, is essential for improving local-service delivery and reducing dependence on government transfers,” said Amarendra Das, associate professor of economics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER).

Stating that a stronger local-revenue base will encourage better governance and service delivery at village level, Girish S N, commissioner and secretary to the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, said the state government was not seriously thinking about levying tax on households in panchayats, but focusing on creating assets so that panchayats could become self-reliant with the revenue generated from such resources.