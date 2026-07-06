Odisha panel proposes project management overhaul as infra delays persist

It has recommended creating a dedicated project management unit for all departments, mandatory monthly reviews of mega projects, and reforms in land acquisition to curb chronic delays, which plague public works despite a record capital-expenditure outlay.

The three-member panel, headed by former Odisha chief secretary Jugal Kishore Mohapatra, was constituted by the state government last year to suggest administrative and governance reforms.

The two other members are former Karnataka chief secretary T Vijay Bhaskar and O P Agarwal, who was in the Indian Administrative Service and is an expert in urban transport, public policy and governance.

In its first report (reviewed by Business Standard) titled “Ensuring Timely Completion of Infrastructure Projects”, the committee proposed setting up a professional project management unit serving all departments, integrating project monitoring with eprocurement and digital-measurement systems, adapting the Centre’s PRAGATI model for interdepartmental reviews and digitising land acquisition.

The recommendations assume significance at a time when Odisha has emerged as one of the country’s highest public investors in infrastructure.

The state’s capital outlay more than doubled between 2021-22 and 2024-25.

The revised estimate for 2025-26 crossed ₹60,000 crore, while the Budget estimate for 2026-27 is ₹72,100 crore.

Capital expenditure has also risen from 3.3 per cent of gross state domestic product in 2021-22 to 5 per cent in 2024-25, significantly above the all-state average. Roads and bridges account for nearly one-fourth of the expenditure, followed by irrigation, flood control, water supply and sanitation.

Of the 139 infrastructure projects, worth ₹50 crore and above, reviewed by the committee, only 35, or one-fourth, were progressing on schedule, while 104 projects had missed their timelines.

The review covered major departments including Works, Housing and Urban Development and Rural Development, indicating that execution delays are systemic rather than sector-specific.

The drinking-water sector presents a starker picture with the committee discovering that of the 207 mega projects sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission, only 26 have been completed. While 134 projects have crossed the halfway stage, another 47 remain at preliminary levels as every project suffers time overruns. The report also referred to the Odisha High Court’s recent concern over an eight-year delay in implementing a drinking-water project in Cuttack district, despite the scheme being sanctioned in 2017 with a two-year completion target.

Recognising land acquisition as the single-largest constraint in timely execution, the committee recommended that projects above ₹200 crore should not proceed to tender until at least 80 per cent of the required revenue and forest land was in possession.

It also called for converting the existing Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Management System (LARRMS) into a fully integrated digital platform, covering every stage — from preliminary notification and joint measurement to award approval, mutation of land records and rehabilitation, while linking it with digital land records to minimise disputes and litigation.

Apart from land issues, the committee identified delayed rehabilitation and resettlement; weak interdepartmental coordination; delays in forest, wildlife and environmental clearances; procurement bottlenecks; and contractual disputes and litigation as the principal reasons for project overruns.

“Linear infrastructure projects, including highways, irrigation canals, transmission corridors and railway lines have been found vulnerable because of their dependence on timely acquisition of contiguous land parcels,” the report read.

The panel cautioned that higher public spending alone could not guarantee stronger economic growth. Citing estimates by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, it said capital expenditure generated a multiplier effect of nearly 4.8 over seven years, but only if infrastructure assets were completed on schedule. Delayed execution not only escalates costs but also postpones economic activity, private investment and delivery of public services, reducing the overall return on public investment.

The panel recommended replacing fragmented monitoring systems with a professional project-management framework to address these challenges.

It suggested that the unit could eventually function as a state-owned enterprise funded through a small percentage of project costs, making it financially self-sustaining while providing specialised services across the government.

The committee also proposed integrating project management software with Odisha’s eprocurement platform and electronic Measurement Book system to create real-time visibility in project progress, contract execution, and financial milestones. Such integration, it said, would enable an early identification of critical bottlenecks and facilitate timely administrative intervention.