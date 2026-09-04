Odisha plans integrated university township with industry focus

The state has identified several regions for detailed examination and giving in-principle approval to a framework that envisages industry-led campuses, mining-focused universities and shared infrastructure.

The proposed integrated university township is part of the Centre’s university townships plan announced during Union Budget 2026-27.

As announced, the Centre will support states, through a challenge route, in establishing five university townships near major industrial and logistic corridors. The academic zones will host multiple universities, colleges, research institutions, skill and innovation centres, besides residential complexes.

Initially, Odisha has identified three places — Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal, Balukhand in Puri and Jatni-Tangi in Khordha as potential locations.

The criteria considered for selecting locations include proximity to industrial and logistics corridors, availability of about 1,000 acres of land and the readiness of the state government to facilitate the project.

After a recent high-level meeting chaired by Anu Garg, Odisha chief secretary, the higher education department has been asked to explore the possibility of establishing the proposed university township in and around Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Koraput. Also, it was told to examine other suitable locations in the state.

Officials discussed mining-related universities, considering Odisha’s mineral-rich economy, so that academic institutions within the township could focus on mining and allied disciplines. It could create a specialised knowledge ecosystem around sectors strategically important to the state.

Research, innovation and employability have been identified as other central pillars of the township concept.

The government has proposed to give emphasis on academic and research activities, incubation, innovation and ‘Centres of Excellence’ (CoEs), with the objective of promoting industry-oriented knowledge creation.

“Establishment of eight greenfield universities, each spread over 25 acres, within the larger township was also discussed. The proposal to develop the university township under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework or special purpose vehicle (SPV) model was also examined,” said a senior official who attended the meeting.

The state has also decided to consider global best practices, indicative township design and the funding pattern while preparing the proposal.

“Odisha is competing with states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh for the university township in the East zone. We are preparing a robust proposal highlighting the mineral-rich regions, industry ecosystem, knowledge hubs and other potential factors,” an official of higher education department told Business Standard.

Earlier, Vedanta Group had proposed a multi-disciplinary co-educational university in Puri for which the Odisha government passed a landmark Bill in 2009 to allow this massive university.