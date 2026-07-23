Odisha seeks to become India's next diamond hub with dedicated policy

Odisha will be only the second state after Maharashtra to formulate a sector-specific policy aimed at developing an integrated ecosystem for diamond and jewellery manufacturing. While Gujarat is the primary market leader in India’s gems and jewellery sector, driving over 80 per cent of diamond processing and 72 per cent of the world’s processed diamonds, Tamil Nadu supports the sector through export frameworks.

Official sources said the Odisha Gems and Jewellery Policy, 2026 — expected to be finalised within the next two to three months — will be accompanied by a Gems and Jewellery Park along the Khurda-Nayagarh road. The location and a land parcel of over 200 acres have already been identified.

The move comes as Odisha has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing destinations for LGD manufacturing, attracting approved investments of over ₹10,317.5 crore from four companies. The state has the potential to evolve into India’s second major diamond hub, officials said.

The approved projects include Kira Diam LLP with an investment of ₹7,000 crore, Anjali Labtech Ltd with ₹1,617.5 crore, Grow Magnificent Private Ltd with ₹1,200 crore and AVP Star Private Ltd with ₹500 crore. Together, these projects are expected to generate around 8,600 direct jobs. Besides, three more proposals — Dholkia Lab Grown Diamond Pvt Ltd (₹4,500 crore), Neorganic Diamond Pvt Ltd (₹1,600 crore), and Green Lab Diamonds LLP (₹2,500 crore) — are expected to be approved soon, taking the total proposed investment in the sector to nearly ₹18,917.5 crore, with an employment potential of over 16,000.

Officials said Odisha’s investor roadshow in Gujarat received an encouraging response, resulting in four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the LGD sector, besides several other investment intents. The government now aims to leverage these investments to build a complete gems and jewellery value chain rather than limiting itself to diamond manufacturing.

While LGD production itself is highly technology-driven and does not create employment on a massive scale, the downstream industries — such as diamond cutting and polishing, jewellery manufacturing, and gemstone processing, design and exports — are highly labour-intensive and have the potential to generate thousands of jobs, particularly for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the industries department, said the government is preparing a lucrative policy for the gems and jewellery sector. "It will be ready within the next two to three months. We will also develop a dedicated park for upcoming units, including diamond manufacturers and jewellery makers. The location and land have been identified. The sector has huge employment potential,” Sharma said.

Industry representatives have been demanding a dedicated gems and jewellery park equipped with common infrastructure to support the sector. Key requirements include Customs clearance facilities, diamond and gemstone testing and certification laboratories, offices of the gem and jewellery export promotion council, EXIM (export-import) insurance services, logistics support, and other export facilitation infrastructure.

"Such common facilities are essential to attract large jewellery exporters and global brands to Odisha," one of the officials said.

Although the state's Industrial Resolution Policy (IRP), 2022 provides incentives for large units of diamond and gemstone manufacturing, there are no exclusive provisions for jewellery manufacturing, which is comparatively labour-intensive rather than capital-intensive. The proposed gems and jewellery policy is expected to bridge this gap by introducing targeted incentives for jewellery makers, exporters, designers. and ancillary industries while promoting skill development and export-oriented manufacturing.

The initiative also marks a renewed attempt to establish a gems and jewellery hub in the state. In 2017, the Odisha government had approved a proposal by Gitanjali Infratech Ltd, part of the Mumbai-based Gitanjali group promoted by diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, to set up a gems, jewellery, lifestyle, and luxury goods park.