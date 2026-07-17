Odisha signs IFC agreement to build ₹20,000 crore PPP project pipeline

Odisha is set to develop a pipeline of 20 infrastructure projects with a cumulative investment potential of around $2 billion (around Rs 20,000 crore) under a strategic collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group.

A Transaction Advisory Services Agreement (TASA) was signed between the Odisha government and IFC on Friday to mobilise private capital for large infrastructure projects and significantly strengthen the state's public-private partnership (PPP) ecosystem.

The agreement is expected to pave the way for identifying, structuring and developing a pipeline of bankable and commercially viable PPP projects across key sectors of the state economy.

Odisha is the first state to sign a TASA with IFC, while the corporation is also in discussions with other states for similar collaborations. The Odisha engagement is expected to serve as a model for leveraging international expertise and private capital to develop large-scale infrastructure projects through the PPP route.

Emphasising the importance of private capital in accelerating Odisha's development ambitions, Anu Garg, chief secretary, said the mobilisation of private investment would be critical for positioning Odisha at the national and global levels in line with the vision of Viksit Odisha 2036. "The IFC will act as a knowledge partner in building a stronger and more effective PPP ecosystem in the state," she said.

Under the agreement, IFC will work with the Odisha government over one year to identify and develop around 20 projects across priority sectors, with the combined project pipeline expected to have a potential investment value of nearly Rs 20,000 crore. The projects will be structured with a focus on attracting private participation and ensuring their suitability for implementation through the PPP model.

The proposed pipeline will cover a wide range of infrastructure sectors, including renewable energy, power transmission, logistics and transport, urban infrastructure, and electric mobility. The focus on these sectors is expected to support Odisha's transition towards cleaner energy, strengthen its industrial and logistics infrastructure, improve urban services, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable transport solutions.

The renewable energy component is expected to support projects that can leverage private capital to expand clean energy generation and associated infrastructure. In logistics and transport, the PPP pipeline is expected to focus on projects that can improve connectivity and strengthen Odisha's position as an investment and manufacturing destination.

Urban infrastructure and electric mobility are also expected to emerge as important areas of collaboration. With rapid urbanisation and growing demand for modern public infrastructure, the proposed PPP projects could support the development of new urban assets and services while reducing the financial burden on the public exchequer.

Officials said IFC will assess project opportunities, develop commercially viable structures, undertake transaction advisory work, and help create conditions for private investors to participate. It will create a pipeline of projects that are technically, financially and legally structured to attract investment and reach the implementation stage.

The partnership assumes significance as Odisha seeks to scale up infrastructure development while simultaneously attracting larger volumes of private investment. The state government has been focusing on public-private partnerships as a means of supplementing public expenditure and leveraging private-sector expertise, technology and financing for large infrastructure projects.

Shalabh Tandon, regional head of operations and acting regional director (South Asia), IFC, said the agreement with the Odisha government is a high-priority agenda for the corporation. "IFC looks forward to making the collaboration effective and contributing to the development of a strong project pipeline in the state," he said.