Odisha secures ₹43,437 crore food-processing investment commitments

Odisha on Friday secured investment proposals worth ₹43,437 crore during the Odisha FoodPro 2026 summit in New Delhi as the state sought to position itself as a major food-processing hub in eastern India at its first sector-focused investment roadshow outside the state.

The investment proposals came through 27 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and 12 investment-intent forms received during the investors' meet, which brought together more than 300 industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and representatives of food-processing associations.

The 27 MoUs involve proposed investments of ₹41,748 crore and are expected to create 35,252 employment opportunities, while the 12 investment intents worth ₹1,689 crore are expected to generate another 8,064 jobs.

The investment push comes as Odisha seeks to move beyond being a producer of agricultural and marine commodities and build a larger value-added food-processing ecosystem within the state.

The government is looking to leverage its agricultural output, fisheries resources, coastline, ports and improving logistics infrastructure to attract investments in processing, cold chains, warehousing, packaging and allied activities.

Addressing investors, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said food processing should not be viewed merely as another industrial sector but as a link between farmers' prosperity, rural transformation and the state's industrial future.

“Investments in food processing could create value at the farm level, generate employment in rural areas, strengthen exports and contribute to the state's broader economic growth. Odisha is ready to become India's preferred destination for food processing,” he said and invited the industry to partner with the state in its journey.

Majhi said the government's approach was to ensure that major agricultural and marine products produced in Odisha were increasingly processed within the state rather than being shipped out as raw commodities. Such a shift, he said, would help increase returns for farmers and fishermen while creating employment opportunities for rural youth.

The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha's 10 agro-climatic zones, 575-km coastline, fisheries resources, expanding port infrastructure and improving connectivity as key advantages for food-processing investments. Along with policy support, he said, these factors would provide investors with an ecosystem covering raw-material sourcing, processing, logistics and access to domestic and overseas markets.

Majhi also unveiled a long-term roadmap focused on five strategic pillars — the creation of specialised food-processing clusters, expansion of integrated cold-chain and warehousing infrastructure, strengthening of food-quality and certification systems, deeper integration of farmer producer organisations (FPOs), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and women’s self-help groups with organised industry, and development of a globally competitive skilled workforce. “These interventions would enable Odisha to emerge as a major hub for value-added food manufacturing in the coming decade,” he added.

Odisha attracted 13.1 per cent of India's total investments in 2025-26, surpassing traditional powerhouses, with an average project turnaround time of around 160 days.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the state was seeking to unlock the value of its agricultural and marine resources by promoting value-added processing rather than limiting the sector to primary production.

“We are among India's leading producers of rice. Our farmers cultivate pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables and spices. Furthermore, our tribal regions produce turmeric, tamarind, honey, and several other products with significant commercial value. Our vision is to transform Odisha into a globally competitive hub for value-added food processing by unlocking the full potential of our agricultural and marine resources,” he said.

Swain said the government was working towards an ecosystem in which farmers, MSMEs, FPOs, women-led enterprises and large industries could grow together while creating employment and improving rural incomes.

Outlining the state’s long-term vision, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said Odisha aimed to expand its economy from $113 billion to $500 billion by 2036 and reach $1.5 trillion by 2047. The state aims to create 10 million non-farm jobs by 2047 to support this growth. In addition, the state is inviting investments in food parks, cold-chain logistics, testing laboratories, packaging and export infrastructure, she added.

The Chief Minister also held one-on-one meetings with leading industry representatives to discuss specific investment opportunities, partnerships and projects in food processing and allied sectors.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Hemant Sharma presented Odisha's unique advantages, describing why the state had emerged as a hub for food-processing units in eastern India. MSME Department Secretary Rashmita Panda and Ipicol Managing Director Aboli Sunil Naravane were present along with senior government officials and industry leaders.