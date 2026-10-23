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Home / Economy / News / Oil India discovers natural gas in shallow Krishna-Godavari waters

Oil India discovers natural gas in shallow Krishna-Godavari waters

The discovery was made in the previously unappraised Matsyapuri formation in the Krishna-Godavari Basin off India's east coast, recording a peak test flow of 200,000 SCMD

KG Basin oil drilling

Preparations are under way to test the next higher zone, OIL said without giving any assessment of the potential resource the discovery may hold

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

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State-owned Oil India Ltd. (OIL) on Friday said it has made a natural gas discovery in a shallow-water Krishna Godavari basin block that the firm had won in recent Discovered Small Field (DSF) bid rounds.

The discovery was made in the previously unappraised Matsyapuri formation in the Krishna-Godavari Basin off India's east coast, recording a peak test flow of 200,000 Standard Cubic Metres Per Day (SCMD), the state-run explorer said in a statement.

The discovery was made in the Godavari-1 appraisal well in the KG-DSF/GSKW/2018 shallow-water offshore block, where testing of a hydrocarbon-bearing zone at a depth of 2,024-2,027 metres began on October 16, 2026, OIL said.

 

The well has flowed gas at about 100,000 SCMD, with a maximum rate of 200,000 SCMD recorded during continuous testing. The company also reported condensate output of about 170 barrels per day.

Preparations are under way to test the next higher zone, OIL said without giving any assessment of the potential resource the discovery may hold.

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The find adds to exploration activity in the Krishna-Godavari Basin, one of India's key offshore hydrocarbon-producing regions. The basin has been central to efforts to expand domestic gas supplies, with deepwater projects accounting for a significant share of the country's production growth in recent years.

The discovery could offer an additional source of domestic gas at a time when India remains reliant on imports to meet a substantial portion of its natural gas requirements.

The government has set a target of raising natural gas' share of India's energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030, from about 6 per cent currently, making the development of domestic resources an important part of its energy strategy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Coil India OIL India natural gas KG Basin

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 12:39 PM IST