Oil prices fall after IEA proposes largest oil stock release ever
Brent futures were trading down 23 cents, or 0.26 per cent lower, at $87.57 a barrel at 0023 GMT
Listen to This Article
Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported the International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared amid the US-Israel war with Iran.
Brent futures were trading down 23 cents, or 0.26 per cent lower, at $87.57 a barrel at 0023 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 37 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to trade at $83.08 a barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:46 AM IST