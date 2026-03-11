Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Oil prices fall after IEA proposes largest oil stock release ever

Oil prices fall after IEA proposes largest oil stock release ever

Brent futures were ​trading down 23 cents, or 0.26 per cent ‌lower, at $87.57 ​a barrel ‌at 0023 GMT

Crude oil prices have fallen dramatically over concerns of a potential supply glut amid weak demand in the international market.

Oil prices fall on report of massive IEA reserve release

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices ​dropped on Wednesday ​after the Wall ‌Street Journal reported the International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to ‌bring down crude prices that have soared amid the US-Israel war with Iran.

Brent futures were ​trading down 23 cents, or 0.26 per cent ‌lower, at $87.57 ​a barrel ‌at 0023 GMT. US West ‌Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 37 ‌cents, or ​0.44 per cent, to ​trade at $83.08 a barrel. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Strategy for FDI by Indian firms: A 2x2 classification for the leadership

FDI restrictions relaxed for China, other countries under Press Note 3

hiring slowdown, FY25, top banks, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, attrition rates, recruitment, India banking sector, Talent Acquisition, staffing

Flexi-staffing industry growth falls to three-quarter low in Q3FY26

E-way bill

E-way bill generation rose 18.8% in February to third-highest tally

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Govt seeks LS nod for additional expenditure of ₹2.81 trillion in FY26

Ports, shipping, crude oil, oil supply

Oil could hit $150/bbl, $200 possible on demand destruction: WoodMacpremium

Topics : Crude Oil Price crude oil production Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions IEA International Energy Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026LPG Shortage NewsDelhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance