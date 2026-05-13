Oil shocks hit wholesale inflation harder than retail prices: BoB study

International crude oil prices matter for India’s macroeconomy, but not in the same way across growth and inflation, as oil-price shocks tend to show up more clearly in wholesale prices than in consumer prices, while the connection with real gross domestic product (GDP) is weaker in the long run, according to a study by Bank of Baroda.

The study, authored by Dipanwita Mazumdar, economist at Bank of Baroda, finds that retail inflation — reflected in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that households experience — barely responds to oil prices in normal times, in contrast to the impact on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

Using monthly inflation and oil-price data from January 1991 to March 2026, the author said changes in Brent crude prices show a positive correlation with wholesale inflation, particularly WPI-fuel, suggesting that Brent prices and wholesale inflation move in the same direction, while the relationship with CPI is absent.

“This is because CPI has a lower weightage of fuel components compared to WPI. Also, the impact of the second-round effect is more administered especially for components like petrol and diesel, as the shock is mostly absorbed by the government,” the report said.

Wholesale prices tell a different story. The WPI, which captures what manufacturers and bulk buyers pay, moves much more closely with crude prices. During the volatile decade between FY2007 and FY2016 — a period showing “significant volatility in oil prices” — the correlation between Brent crude and the fuel component of WPI was 0.69, where 1 would represent a perfect positive correlation.

Over the long term, however, that link essentially disappears, suggesting oil shocks hurt most during concentrated periods rather than as a sustained drag, according to the report. Over the longer range, the coefficient of correlation was 0.05 with WPI-fuel and -0.02 with WPI.

On growth, the relationship between GDP and oil prices is statistically significant in the long run, with changes in oil prices explaining 70 per cent of the variation in GDP, the report found. During the volatile period, however, the variation explained was even higher.

The study further found that crude prices have risen by more than 20 per cent in 18 out of 54 years, including the current episode led by the West Asia crisis, when prices had already climbed 39.7 per cent between February 27, 2026, and May 6, 2026, with prices remaining above $100 a barrel for 29 consecutive days.

The report suggested that oil shocks tend to be self-limiting and concentrated in particular years rather than broad-based. Historically, the peak of price spikes has lasted six to seven months on average.

At the same time, the report suggested that the transmission is not immediate. The model points to an optimal lag of five quarters, implying that oil shocks can influence macroeconomic variables after a delay rather than instantly.