Old vs new tax regime: Higher allowances, HRA changes warrant a review

Why new tax regime became popular

According to tax experts, the biggest factor behind the new tax regime’s appeal was the introduction of a 100 per cent rebate for incomes up to ₹12.5 lakh, which effectively took a large section of taxpayers out of the tax net. “Combined with lower tax rates, minimal documentation, and no need for last-minute tax-saving investments, it became an easy choice, especially for those without significant deductions to claim,” says Vishwas Panjiar, managing partner, SVAS Business Advisors.

Higher exemptions revive the old regime

Higher limits have brought the old regime back into consideration after years. Since allowances remain tax-exempt up to specified thresholds, any increase directly reduces taxable income and overall tax outgo. Earlier, these limits were so outdated that they offered little real benefit.

The education and hostel allowances have seen a sharp jump—from ₹100 and ₹300 per month per child to ₹3,000 and ₹9,000, respectively—making them far more relevant after decades of stagnation. “The house rent allowance (HRA) framework has also been expanded, with the higher 50 per cent exemption now extended beyond metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata to cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad, reflecting current rental realities. Meal coupon limits, too, have been raised from ₹50 to ₹200 per meal, restoring their practical value for salaried employees. For salaried employees with these components in their cost to company (CTC), the old regime deserves a closer look this year, as it could result in a lower tax outgo,” says Panjiar.

Break-even point

This is a numbers game, not a strategy call. List all eligible deductions—Section 80C, health insurance, home loan interest and principal, HRA, life insurance premiums, National Pension System (NPS) contributions, health insurance, and allowances—and compare your tax liability under both regimes. The regime with the lower tax liability is the better choice.

“Use the e-filing portal’s comparison tool to decide,” says Panjiar.

The old tax regime becomes attractive only if exemptions and deductions exceed a certain break-even point. It does not automatically become better at higher income levels.

“While the new regime offers nil tax up to ₹12 lakh of taxable income, the old regime typically works better when total deductions and exemptions are around ₹5 lakh or more,” says Deepashree Shetty, partner, global mobility services, tax and regulatory services, BDO India.

The exact break-even point varies by income slab and should be evaluated each year.

Who should reconsider regime

Taxpayers whose income levels or spending patterns have changed should revisit their regime choice. The new tax regime offers simplicity, but the old regime may deliver better outcomes if total deductions exceed around ₹5 lakh. Recent increases in limits for children’s education and hostel allowances, meal benefits, and location-based HRA have improved its appeal for salaried individuals.

Can salary structures be tweaked

Salary structures are largely standardised, but some optimisation may be possible in components such as HRA, NPS, and other eligible perquisites. “In light of recent tax and labour reforms, salaried employees should review their salary structure and align it with their expected expenses early in the year,” says Shetty.

Mistakes taxpayers make

A common mistake is failing to evaluate tax liability under both regimes every year. Since the new regime is the default tax regime, taxpayers must actively opt for the old regime if it is more beneficial.

Remember, all taxpayers are not locked into a tax regime. They can switch regimes every year based on changes in income, investments, or deductions. “While salaried individuals can switch every year, those with business or professional income typically get only a one-time option to choose,” says Rupali Singhania, founder, Areete Consultants.

What to avoid under the old regime

Taxpayers who opt for the old regime should not lose sight of overall financial efficiency or their long-term goals. “Investments should be chosen based on objectives, time horizon, and risk profile, rather than purely for tax savings,” says Singhania.

It is also important to compare the actual tax saved with the financial cost of making those investments before committing funds.

Compliance under the old regime

Under the old regime, taxpayers must maintain proper documentation to support all deductions and exemptions they claim. Employers verify investment proofs during payroll processing, and benefits such as HRA require documents like rent agreements, rent receipts, and the landlord’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) details. “In some cases, employers may also need to justify deductions to tax authorities, making accurate record-keeping essential,” says Singhania.