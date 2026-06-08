OMC under-recovery narrows after fuel price hikes, LPG losses persist

The underrecovery of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) has come down to ₹30 per litre on diesel and ₹6 per litre on petrol, following the cumulative fuel price hike of around ₹7.5 per litre over the last month, according to a senior government official. This compares to underrecovery as high as ₹105 per litre on diesel and ₹24 per litre on petrol, as reported on April 1. The oil firms are incurring underrecovery of ₹700 per 14.2 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, while daily losses stand at around ₹600 crore-700 crore, said Praveen Khanooja, additional secretary at Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) in a press briefing on Monday.

Amid elevated energy prices due to blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, India’s state-run OMCs have come under financial stress for selling fuel at comparatively lower rates for domestic consumers. On June 7, OMCs raised domestic LPG prices for the second time since the beginning of the West Asia crisis by ₹29 per cylinder.

The government also reduced the number of subsidised LPG cylinders provided to low-income households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from nine to four in a year. The beneficiaries are given a subsidy of ₹300 per cylinder under the scheme.

Khanooja said the move was in line with the average consumption of a beneficiary under the scheme, which is usually around 4-5 cylinders in a year. The official said the actual cost of an LPG cylinder for the OMCs has risen to ₹1,600 per 14.2 kg cylinder, while a domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹942 in Delhi and ₹642 for a PMUY beneficiary. The Saudi Contract Price (CP), the benchmark price for LPG set by Saudi Arabia, has risen by about 46 per cent since the beginning of the conflict, as the Hormuz disruption tightened Gulf supply, he added.

The Indian refiners have ramped up LPG production by 60 per cent from pre-conflict levels to 52-53 thousand tonnes (TMT) per day to meet domestic cooking gas demand, said Khanooja.

Meanwhile, India’s shipping ministry said all 24 Indian seafarers aboard the empty oil tanker Marivex, which caught fire off the coast of Oman, were safe. The cause of fire on the Madagascar-flagged vessel remains unknown, said Opesh ??Kumar Sharma, director at Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Amid renewed attacks in West Asia, the Indian government called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions, emphasising the need to ensure the safety of civilians and urging all parties to conclude ongoing negotiations to achieve a diplomatic resolution.