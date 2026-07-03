OMCs back in profit as under-recoveries on petrol and diesel shrink

Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are making gains of Rs 10 on every litre of petrol and diesel sold at retail outlets with crude oil trading at around $73 per barrel, according to a report by DAM Capital.

“Right now, it (marketing margins) should be positive with crude at $72 per barrel,’’ said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president at ratings agency ICRA.

But senior refining and government officials project under recoveries at Rs 24 and Rs 3 on diesel and petrol, respectively, sharply down from Rs 100 and Rs 20 in April, amid a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

While recent adjustments — a Rs 10 per litre excise tax cut and a Rs 8 per litre price hike since April — have brought pump prices in line with a $100 per barrel rate of petrol and diesel, actual international market costs of the transport fuels are $20 to $30 higher. “We have lost a lot of money on retail fuel sales in the last few months, and these losses still need to be accounted for,” said a top finance official from a state refiner.

To explain the gap between what analysts say and what the government’s numbers show, one must understand how under recoveries are calculated. The formulae that churn out under recoveries matter for the financial health of both OMCs and motorists. India will make decisions about retail fuel prices in line with the evolving international crude oil situation, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the oil ministry, in a briefing recently. “As you know, the price of crude went up to $120 per barrel. Now it is coming down.”

The petrol and diesel that you buy today is from crude oil obtained two months ago, said Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri this week. “So, it was bought at the price available then.”

But India’s pump prices are not directly linked to crude oil, the feedstock for manufacturing fuels, senior refining officials said. Instead, they are linked to the international prices of refined oil products, and until they decline OMCs will continue to make revenue losses, they said. The companies use a complex formula tied to the landed costs of imported refined products, top industry officials said. This formula incorporates the rates of transport fuels in Dubai or Singapore alongside international shipping costs — rather than the actual cost of making petrol, diesel, and jet fuel in Indian facilities. The formula is also shaped by exchange rates, in this case a weakening rupee, even though these fuels are made in India.

The former chief executive officer of a state-run refiner said the pricing formula was designed decades ago when the country had few refineries and imported transport fuels. It is unclear why the method is still used, given that the country has surplus refining capacity and exports transport fuels instead of importing them. The government introduced the so-called import parity pricing (IPP) formula to encourage investments in new refineries, said R Ramachandran, former head of refining at Bharat Petroleum. “One cannot invest Rs 1 trillion in a greenfield refinery based on manufacturing costs of fuels,” he added.

Fuel price movements

The IPP-based formula wouldn’t matter much in peacetime because the difference between crude oil and oil product prices — the so-called “crack spread” — is typically small. However, the past few months have been different, with the spread hitting record highs, according to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell.

The difference between crude oil and refined fuel prices in March and April has widened compared to February. For diesel, the difference between crude and free-on-board (FOB) product prices in March and April exceeded the February gap by more than four times. While February diesel stood at $86 per barrel against $69 for crude, March saw the price surge to $187 (crude at $113) and April hit $188 (crude at $114).

Petrol followed a similar trajectory. Its price gap over crude in March was two and a half times the February margin, expanding to nearly four times by May. This reflected a sharp climb in FOB petrol from $75 per barrel in February to $129 in March, and an average of $130 in May — even as crude shifted from $69 to $113, before easing to $106.