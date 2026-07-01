OMCs cut commercial LPG prices by ₹183.50 as fuel supplies stabilise

Businesses that rely on commercial cooking gas will see some relief from July 1, with oil marketing companies (OMCs) reducing the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.50 across the country. The reduction comes after months of sharp increases triggered by supply disruptions during the Iran conflict and marks the first cut in commercial LPG prices this year.

New commercial LPG prices City New price (Rs) Reduction (Rs) Delhi 2,930.00 183.50 Mumbai 2,884.00 183.50 Kolkata 3,072.00 183.50 Chennai 3,099.50 183.50 Following the latest revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost: However, there is no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders used by households.

The revised rates take effect from July 1.

Why have prices been reduced?

The price cut follows a rapid improvement in India's LPG supply situation after geopolitical tensions in West Asia eased.

Commercial LPG prices had risen over the past few months as the Iran conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy trade routes. In Delhi alone, the price had reached Rs 3,113.50 in June from Rs 3,071.50 in May after successive revisions. India, which imports roughly 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, had tightened supplies to commercial consumers while prioritising household demand.

As supplies normalised, the petroleum ministry had said last week that the government restored commercial LPG availability to pre-conflict levels by removing restrictions on non-domestic LPG distribution. That move paved the way for the latest reduction in retail prices.

Relief for businesses

Commercial LPG cylinders are primarily used by restaurants, hotels, catering services, bakeries and small food businesses. Lower fuel costs could provide some relief to these sectors, which have been grappling with rising input costs over the past quarter.

The reduction may also ease operating expenses for small enterprises that depend heavily on LPG, although the extent to which the savings are passed on to consumers will vary across businesses.

No relief for households

Domestic consumers, meanwhile, will not see any immediate benefit. The price of 14.2-kg household LPG cylinders remains unchanged, continuing the government's policy of insulating residential consumers from volatility in international energy markets.

As is customary, OMCs review LPG prices at the start of every month based on international benchmark prices, exchange rates and other market factors. Further revisions will depend on movements in global LPG markets and crude oil prices.