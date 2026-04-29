OMCs may face Rs 80,000 crore LPG under-recovery in FY27: ICRA

India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) could face under-recoveries of around ₹80,000 crore on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in FY27, if current loss levels persist throughout the year, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

“With supplies of LPG blocked from West Asia, international LPG prices have surged. While LPG production has been increased by refining companies and cargoes procured from the US, Australia, etc., addressing supply-side issues to an extent, under-recoveries on the sale of domestic LPG remain high for the OMCs,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head at ICRA.

The OMCs are estimated to be incurring losses of ₹14 per litre and ₹18 per litre on the sale of petrol and diesel, respectively, at crude prices of $120–$125 per barrel and long-term averages of crack spreads, said ICRA.

The raw material cost pressures as well as supply constraints are likely to impact the profitability of key downstream sectors, including the oil marketing segment, fertiliser, chemical, and city gas distribution (CGD) sector, in FY27 amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, it added.

The fertiliser sector also faces significant cost pressures driven by a rise in sulphur and ammonia prices, which in turn feed into other raw materials and finished products. With sharp raw material price inflation for both urea and non-urea fertiliser segments, ICRA estimates the subsidy requirement for FY27 at ₹2.05 trillion to ₹2.25 trillion, with an upward bias.

“We expect the Government of India (GoI) to enhance the allocation towards fertiliser subsidy during FY27, from the budgeted ₹1.71 trillion, to maintain a stable credit profile for this sector,” said ICRA.

The CGD sector continues to face rising cost pressures amid currency depreciation and rising gas prices. ICRA expects profitability on domestic piped natural gas (PNG) for CGD entities to remain stable as demand is being met through preferential allocation of the administered price mechanism (APM) gas.

However, for the CNG segment, margins are expected to face headwinds on account of increased gas costs as well as currency depreciation, which might not be passed on fully to consumers.

With disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, 20 per cent of global oil and LNG trade and a sizeable share of supplies of various fertilisers and chemicals have been impacted. The disruption has raised prices across commodities, exerting cost pressures on downstream industries, said ICRA.