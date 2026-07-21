OMCs stare at deep Q1 losses amid West Asia crisis, higher crude costs

Driven by elevated energy prices, higher premiums and insurance costs, a weak rupee and delayed retail price hikes, OMCs might incur high losses in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), according to analysts.

State-owned OMCs comprise Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). BPCL and HPCL are set to announce Q1FY27 results on July 22 while IOCL will announce quarterly earnings on July 31.

Oil companies’ under-recovery on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is expected to average at ₹430 per cylinder while IOCL, BPCL and HPCL are likely to report losses of ₹18,570 crore, ₹12,400 crore and ₹12,500 crore, respectively, in the June quarter, said PL Capital in a report.

“Marketing margins are likely to remain weak due to elevated crude procurement costs, despite OMCs raising petrol and diesel prices by approximately ₹7.5 per litre in May'26. The impact was partly offset by ₹10 per litre excise duty cut and the GoI's (the government’s) cap on domestic refinery transfer price (RTP) for MS (petrol) and HSD (diesel), which provided some cushion to under-recoveries,” it added.

OMCs hiked fuel prices four times across the country in May, raising petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel by ₹7.52 per litre. The companies incurred loss of ₹12 per litre on petrol sales and ₹32 per litre on diesel in Q1FY27, compared with a profit of ₹8 per litre on petrol and a loss of ₹1 per litre on diesel in Q4FY26, according to Emkay Global.

Crude oil prices averaged $104 per barrel in the quarter but sharply corrected to around $72 per barrel in June amid expectations of a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Windfall tax eroded GRM gains

Despite high gross refining margins (GRMs) in the quarter, the imposition of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or windfall tax by the government on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) limited refiners' ability to fully benefit from stronger international refining cracks. Benchmark GRMs strengthened to $25 per barrel in Q1FY27 from $9 per barrel Q4FY26, supported by a spike in product cracks, said Emkay Global.

Revised fortnightly, the export duty on petrol currently stands at ₹2.5 per litre, while diesel and ATF exports attract levies of ₹15.5 per litre and ₹14.5 per litre, respectively. The government levied export duties to discourage exports and prioritise domestic fuel availability amid the West Asia crisis.

Rupee depreciation during the quarter further impacted the companies’ performance in the quarter as the Indian currency weakened to ₹94.7 per dollar in Q1FY27 as against ₹91.5 per dollar in Q4FY26.