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ONGC okays $500 million guarantee for MRPL to import oil from Aramco

ONGC approved a $500 million guarantee for MRPL's crude imports from Aramco as India plans to source up to 25% of its 2027 LPG imports from the US

ONGC

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:19 AM IST

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State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said its board has approved a parent company guarantee of $500 million in favour of Saudi Aramco on behalf of its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) to facilitate crude oil imports. The guarantee will remain valid from September 1 to August 31, 2028.
 
India may import a quarter of 2027 LPG need from US
 
India plans to buy up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports from the United States (US) in 2027, a move that would cut its reliance on West Asia and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington, three sources said. State refiners Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are expected to issue tenders within one to two months for US LPG supplies in 2027, the sources said.  
 
 

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Topics : ONGC MRPL Crude Oil Price imports

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:19 AM IST

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