Our focus has not been limited to signing MoUs, says CM Mohan Yadav

What has been the result of your efforts to attract investments in MP? How many of the agreements have materialised on the ground?

Let me begin with the textile sector since we are here at Bharat Tex 2026. MP has built a robust ecosystem driven by abundant raw materials, world-leading organic cotton production, strong textile clusters, skilled manpower, investor-friendly policies, and a complete value chain.

MP has abundant raw materials, including cotton, silk, and man-made fibres, and accounts for 43 per cent of India’s organic cotton production. The state has more than 60 large textile mills, thousands of looms, and millions of spindles. The ready-made garment cluster in Indore houses over 1,200 units. Ginning and spinning clusters are located in Indore, Bhopal, Pithampur, Ujjain, and Gwalior, while weaving and knitting clusters are spread across the Malwa-Nimar region, Bhopal, Chhindwara, and Jabalpur.

Several investors have come forward to invest in MP’s textile sector, and the state is steadily emerging as one of the country’s leading textile hubs. Sainik Textile Mills is set to invest ₹100 crore, creating employment for around 100 people as part of our broader push to expand the textile and garment sector. Other investors, including Gokaldas Exports, Sagar Manufacturers, and Ludhiana-based AB Cotspin India, have together committed investments of ₹1,592 crore, creating more than 15,700 jobs. An agreement was signed between Amazon India and the MP State Industrial Development Corporation where we will jointly develop an ecommerce exports roadmap for the state, identifying policy and infrastructure recommendations to accelerate cross-border exports in line with India’s vision of achieving $200-300 billion in e-commerce exports by 2030. The collaboration will also focus on identifying key interventions to strengthen the export ecosystem, including logistics, access to finance, payment reconciliation and other regulatory enablers. The state government has worked to create an investment-friendly environment for textile manufacturers and, by last month, had transferred all eligible incentives.

MP is not only India’s leading producer of cotton but is also developing an integrated “farm-to-fashion” ecosystem. Our objective is to ensure that more value addition takes place within the state, from raw material to finished products.

The state has exported textiles worth ₹11,750 crore and is bolstering its presence in markets such as the US, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and several other countries. Around 43,000 micro, small and medium enterprises operate in MP’s textile sector, employing more than 300,000 people.

The PM Mitra (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park in the Dhar district spans 2,158 acres and has an investment pipeline exceeding ₹21,500 crore, and 1,130.28 acres of land has been allotted to investors. More than 30 major companies have already committed investments. Once completed, the project is expected to generate over 40,000 jobs, while benefiting more than 600,000 cotton-growing farmers. The integrated park will reinforce manufacturing, improve logistics, and create a complete textile value chain within the state.

Because of our attractive policies, MP is making its mark in the textile, garment, and footwear sectors. We offer easy access to credit, concessional power tariffs and several other incentives. We are investing in skill development and infrastructure so that industries have access to trained manpower.

Another important advantage is our stable industrial relations. Labour strikes are virtually absent because industries and workers enjoy a supportive environment. Moreover, MP’s location at the heart of the country makes it an attractive destination for investors from northern, southern, eastern, and western India alike, improving connectivity with major markets.

What has been the outcome of the investor summit that the state government organised in 2025?

We received investment proposals worth ₹33 trillion. Of these, proposals worth ₹10 trillion have already materialised on the ground. The success of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) has encouraged us to organise another edition in 2027, and we are confident it will break all previous records in terms of investment commitments.

Our focus has not been limited to signing memoranda of understanding. We have continuously monitored projects after the summit, coordinated with departments and addressed implementation issues so that investment proposals translate into projects on the ground. That has helped us move faster than is usually the case.

We have also succeeded in attracting investments across different regions of the state. In Narmadapuram, formerly Hoshangabad, investments worth ₹11,500 crore are underway. An information technology park is coming up in Rewa, something that was once considered unimaginable. A defence park is being developed in the Gwalior-Chambal region, while a ₹2,000 crore cement plant is coming up in Guna.

Industrial parks are also being developed in Satna, Singrauli, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Fertiliser plants are being established as well. Altogether, 37 industrial parks are either operational or under development, reflecting our commitment to balanced industrial growth rather than concentrating investments in a few locations.

Besides cotton, we are also promoting silk production to diversify the state’s textile base and create more livelihood opportunities for farmers and rural communities. Our objective is to ensure that industrialisation benefits every region of MP and generates employment closer to where people live.

You had earlier spoken of your ambition to double the size of MP’s Budget in five years. What has the government done to reduce its non-essential expenditure?

We have refrained from imposing any new taxes and have increased the state’s Budget from ₹3 trillion in the first year of my government to ₹4.38 trillion in its third Budget. We are confident this growth trajectory will continue despite several challenges.

At the same time, we are rationalising expenditure wherever possible. For example, power subsidies for farmers amount to around ₹20,000 crore. We are seeking to reduce this burden by promoting solar energy and encouraging farmers to adopt it. This will gradually lower subsidy costs while providing farmers with an extra source of income by enabling them to generate electricity and supply surplus power to the grid. We are building solar parks, expanding the distribution of solar pumps, and encouraging greater use of renewable energy in rural areas.

We are also encouraging our home-grown industrialists and working in the spirit of cooperative federalism with neighbouring states, including Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, to resolve river-water-sharing issues and advance river-interlinking projects. Alongside industrial development, we are promoting the wellness tourism sector by building on the state’s natural resources, heritage, and cultural strengths.

In the power sector, we are working to reduce transmission losses while increasing the share of renewable energy. We have signed agreements for projects with a capacity of 4,500 megawatt and are also developing pumped-storage facilities to build up energy security and improve grid stability.

Before GIS 2025, we introduced 24 sector-specific industrial policies to improve ease of doing business through greater simplification, transparency, and faster decision-making. I am pleased that investment proposals worth ₹10 trillion have already translated into projects on the ground. Nationally, around 10 per cent of investment proposals typically materialise, whereas in MP, nearly 30 per cent have already moved into implementation. We believe this reflects both investor confidence in the state and our government’s commitment to ensuring that investment announcements are converted into factories, infrastructure, and employment opportunities instead of remaining on paper.

What have been the efforts to further promote tourism in MP?