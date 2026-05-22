Outward remittances slipped 2% to $28.98 billion in FY26: RBI data

India’s outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) slipped nearly 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $28.98 billion in FY26, amid broader global uncertainty affecting travel and muted overseas education spends. In FY25, remittances stood at $29.56 billion, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

In FY26, the international travel segment slipped 2.3 per cent YoY to $16.87 billion compared with $16.44 billion in the year-ago period. Similarly, funds remitted for maintenance of close relatives and overseas education dropped 4.92 per cent YoY to $3.53 billion and 20.9 per cent YoY to $2.31 billion, respectively.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said, “The decline in overseas education spending was attributed largely to new visa restrictions, especially in the United States, along with weaker job opportunities abroad, causing students to either opt for lower-cost countries or decide against pursuing foreign education altogether.”

“Furthermore, rupee depreciation likely led Indians to change plans to low-cost countries, dragging down remittances for international travel. This pressure is likely to continue due to geopolitical uncertainty and tightening policies in major destination countries,” Sabnavis added.

On the other hand, there has also been 56.10 per cent growth in equity and debt investments through LRS from the year-ago period to $2.65 billion as investors took advantage of the global market scenario. However, amid the weak performance of the equity market, Indian investors have been investing in overseas markets, cushioning the fall in remittances. Remittances under deposits increased 6.8 per cent YoY to $705.3 million, and remittances for purchase of immovable properties increased 63.8 per cent YoY to $528.7 million.

In March 2026, overall outward remittances stood at $2.59 billion, which was 1.86 per cent up from $2.55 billion in March 2025. According to March data, international travel, which accounted for over 50 per cent of the entire outward remittances under the scheme, dropped 2.75 per cent to $1.09 billion from the same year-ago period.

The remittance by Indians under the scheme for maintenance of close relatives was down 7.52 per cent to $389.78 million and overseas education dropped 5.20 per cent YoY to $151.71 million. Remittances for purchase of immovable property in the month were down 14.24 per cent YoY to $38.68 million.

At the same time, investment in equity and debt grew 43.68 per cent YoY to $440.22 million and medical treatment also grew 9.52 per cent YoY to $3.91 million.

The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge.