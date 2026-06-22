Outward remittances under RBI's LRS down 7.85% in April 2026: Bulletin

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) moderated by 7.85 per cent in April 2026 from the year-ago period owing to a contraction in international travel spending amid global uncertainty due to the United States-Iran conflict. According to the latest RBI bulletin, remittances under the scheme stood at $2.28 billion in the month.

Remittances in April 2025 were up 8.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at nearly $2.5 billion. In FY26, remittances were down nearly 2 per cent YoY to $28.98 billion due to geopolitical uncertainty. The nearly four-month-long Iran-US conflict, which started in late February, has weighed on international travel and related remittances.

The LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. In the initial phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.

In the month, the largest segment — international travel-related remittances — was down 8.7 per cent YoY to $1.16 billion, while remittances for overseas education contracted 17.6 per cent YoY to $134.75 million.

Out of the overall travel category, remittances for travel for education and others, including holiday trips and payments for settling international credit card transactions, were the major segments at $439.34 million and $686.65 million, respectively. Business travel remittances were worth $10.03 million, travel for pilgrimage was $17.31 million, and travel for medical treatment-related remittances were $4.58 million.

Meanwhile, overseas remittances for investment purposes remained flat to higher in the month, with investments in equity or debt up 17.30 per cent YoY to $238.63 million and purchases of immovable property up 10.11 per cent YoY to $49.21 million. Remittances for deposits were marginally higher at $94.79 million.

Overall remittances under the scheme were 13.6 per cent lower than the $2.59 billion recorded in March 2026, despite an improvement in travel-related remittances in the month, which stood at $1.16 billion, due to pressure on overseas investments during the month.