Over 5.27 lakh PNG connections gasified since March amid LPG shortage

Amid the government’s push for the use of natural gas in the country, around 527,000 piped natural gas (PNG) connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for an additional 260,000 connections since March 2026, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

More than 42,000 PNG consumers have surrendered their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections till April 23, Sharma said at an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday.

The government has pushed for the adoption of natural gas in the country due to a cooking gas shortage triggered by the West Asia conflict. India has been facing a severe shortage of LPG, or cooking gas, since the conflict between the US–Israel and Iran began. Of total imports, India sources roughly 90 per cent from West Asia, where supplies have been disrupted.

The government has increased total commercial LPG allocation to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including 10 per cent reform-linked allocation.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have sold more than 1,783,000 5 kg FTL cylinders since April 1, while more than 81,000 such cylinders were sold on April 23. The government said 5 kg FTL cylinders are at the disposal of the state government for supplying only to migrant labourers with the assistance of OMCs.