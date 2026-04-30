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Over 77% of 880.5 metric tonnes gold reserves held domestically: RBI

Central bank increases domestic share of gold reserves to 77.23% in FY26, with holdings rising to 680 MT even as overall forex reserves and gold value expand

rbi reserve bank of india

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:40 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India held 77.23 per cent of its gold reserves domestically as of March 2026, up from 59.2 per cent a year ago, the latest data released by the central bank showed.
 
According to the latest Half-Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves, released by the RBI on Thursday, the central bank held 880.52 metric tonnes of gold, of which 680.05 metric tonnes were held domestically as at end-March 2026.
 
“While 197.67 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 2.80 metric tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits,” the report said.
 
 
Of the 880.16 metric tonnes of gold, 575.82 metric tonnes were held domestically (65.4 per cent) by the end of September 2025.
 
As of March 27, 2026, India’s total foreign exchange reserves were $688 billion and the value of gold reserves was $113.5 billion. Total reserves further increased to $703 billion during the week ended April 17.
 
In dollar value terms, the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 13.92 per cent as at end-September 2025 to about 16.70 per cent as at end-March 2026.
 
In terms of deployment of foreign currency assets, which stood at $552 billion as on end-March 2026, 84.31 per cent was deployed in securities, 8.48 per cent was held as deposits with other central banks and BIS, and 7.21 per cent as deposits with commercial banks overseas.
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Forex reserves RBI

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:40 PM IST

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