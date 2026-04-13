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Home / Economy / News / Palm oil imports fall 19% to three-month low in March amid price surge

Palm oil imports fall 19% to three-month low in March amid price surge

India's palm oil imports in March fell to 689,462 metric tons, the lowest since December 2025, down from 847,689 tons in February

Palm oil

India sources most of its palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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India's palm oil imports in March dropped nearly 19 per cent on-month and hit ​a three-month low after a rally in ​tropical oil prices, in line with energy markets, prompted ‌refiners to hold back purchases, a trade body said on Monday.

Lower imports could deplete stocks and support local oilseed prices, but may force the world's biggest edible oil importer to step up overseas buying in the coming months to replenish stocks.

India's palm oil imports in March fell to 689,462 metric tons, the lowest since December 2025, down from 847,689 tons in February, the ‌Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

 

Imports of soyoil dropped 4 per cent to 287,220 tons, while those of sunflower oil were up about 35 per cent at 196,486 tons, the SEA said.

India's overall edible oil imports fell more than 9 per cent from February to 1.17 million tons in March, the ​lowest since April 2025, as palm oil and soyoil purchases declined, the data ‌showed.

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India sources most of its palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, while soyoil and sunflower oil are ​imported ‌mainly from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

Supplies of rapeseed oil ‌nL1N40S0A9 from the new-season crop are rising, helping to limit imports in the short term, said a Mumbai-based dealer ‌with ​a global trade ​house.

"Buyers are waiting for a price correction. If prices don't ease in the next few weeks, Indian ‌refiners will step ​up purchases," the dealer said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Palm oil imports palm oil import Palm Oil Indian palm oil imports Palm oil prices

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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