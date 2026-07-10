Pandemic years raised debt levels: Here're top five indebted states

However, some states have outstanding debt at 40 per cent of GSDP. Punjab has had this for well over a decade and Himachal Pradesh for seven years. West Bengal and Rajasthan closely followed Punjab and Himachal on this parameter, having debt over 40 per cent of their respective GSDP for a year or so. Kerala now projects its debt to be much lower but the state had it at 36 per cent at the end of FY24, in addition to having it over 40 per cent at the end of the pandemic-hit FY21.