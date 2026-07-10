Pandemic years raised debt levels: Here're top five indebted states
States' debt remains above pre-pandemic levels due to Covid-era borrowings, though interest-free central loans for capital spending have eased the overall burden
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
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State governments’ debt at the aggregated level was projected to reach 29.2 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) at the end of FY26. This increased from pre-pandemic levels, driven mainly by the debt accumulated during the pandemic-hit years. However, the number also includes loans taken from the Centre under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, which provides 50-year interest-free loans. This way, the combined debt of the states would not be much higher than that in the pre-pandemic periods.