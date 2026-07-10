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Pandemic years raised debt levels: Here're top five indebted states

States' debt remains above pre-pandemic levels due to Covid-era borrowings, though interest-free central loans for capital spending have eased the overall burden

Pandemic, Covid 19, Corona
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Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

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State governments’ debt at the aggregated level was projected to reach 29.2 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) at the end of FY26. This increased from pre-pandemic levels, driven mainly by the debt accumulated during the pandemic-hit years. However, the number also includes loans taken from the Centre under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, which provides 50-year interest-free loans. This way, the combined debt of the states would not be much higher than that in the pre-pandemic periods.
 
However, some states have outstanding debt at 40 per cent of GSDP. Punjab has had this for well over a decade and Himachal Pradesh for seven years. West Bengal and Rajasthan closely followed Punjab and Himachal on this parameter, having debt over 40 per cent of their respective GSDP for a year or so. Kerala now projects its debt to be much lower but the state had it at 36 per cent at the end of FY24, in addition to having it over 40 per cent at the end of the pandemic-hit FY21.
 
On the other hand, Delhi had debt at less than two percent over the past decade, after hitting 5.8 per cent at the end of FY17. None of the other least indebted states — Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand — has elevated debt, except Uttarakhand, which is over 28 per cent.   
Top five indebted states 
Government's outstanding liabilities as % of GSDP 
 
 
 
 
Topics : State of States state debt State debt in India Indian state policies