Panic buying, bulk diesel shift cause fuel shortages at some pumps: Govt

Fuel shortages reported at certain retail outlets in the country were primarily on account of panic buying and bulk diesel buyers shifting to fuel stations due to a price difference of roughly ₹40-42 per litre, a senior government official said on Thursday. Some fuel retail outlets have seen a demand spike of nearly 20-30 per cent, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), at an inter-ministerial briefing. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) had raised prices of bulk diesel by ₹12 per litre on May 1 amid elevated crude oil prices, while retail diesel prices have been raised by around ₹4 per litre in the last week. In Delhi, the price of bulk diesel is around ₹149 per litre, against retail diesel rates of ₹91.58 a litre.

“Petrol pumps generally have stocks of two to three days, and if they see 20-30 per cent growth in demand, they may temporarily face some issues. These kinds of locations are continuously monitored and are being replenished regularly,” said Sharma.

Bulk diesel needs to be purchased from bulk supply points and related issues could be addressed to state-level nodal officers of the OMCs, she added. Bulk diesel buyers are large institutional or industrial consumers such as state transport corporations, factories and manufacturing plants, and telecom tower operators that purchase diesel directly from oil companies instead of regular petrol pumps.

Sharma said the country’s refineries are running at full capacity to ensure adequate fuel supplies. In the last few weeks, long queues were seen at fuel stations in many states including Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand due to a possible shortage at outlets.

On supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, Sharma said the government has ensured cooking gas for domestic users despite constrained supplies from West Asia. India’s refiners have ramped up LPG production to around 47,000 tonnes to meet domestic demand.

During the last three days, around 1.34 crore LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 1.32 crore cylinders. OMCs delivered about 47.51 lakh LPG cylinders on May 20 against bookings of around 45.36 lakh cylinders, Sharma added.