Monday, August 10, 2026 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Bharat Forge Q1 ResultsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Economy / News / Parliament passes Bankers' Book Evidence Bill as RS clears it by voice vote

Parliament passes Bankers' Book Evidence Bill as RS clears it by voice vote

The legislation replaces the colonial-era Bankers' Book Evidence Act of 1891 and provides explicit legal recognition to electronic and digital banking records

Parliament

Krity Ambey
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Parliament passed the Bankers’ Book Evidence Bill after the Rajya Sabha cleared it on Monday with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had last week passed the Bill, which substitutes colonial-era legislation of 1891 and seeks explicit legal recognition of digital bank records.
 
With the advent of digital and electronic record-keeping in the banking sector, the government deemed it necessary to repeal the Bankers’ Book Evidence Act of 1891, which allowed only paper-based bank records as evidence in legal proceedings, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while replying to a debate on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
 
 
“The bill provides for a technology-neutral legal framework for bankers’ books. It recognises electronic and digital banking records. It standardises the certification process and facilitates the admissibility of electronic banking records,” Sitharaman said.
 
The finance minister said the Bill permits authentication through manual, digital and electronic signatures. “It also, therefore, strengthens the statutory protection available to the bank officers where the bank is not a party to the proceedings by requiring the court to record the existence of a special clause which is a feature in this new bill,” she added.
 
There have been instances of courts summoning bank executives to present paper-based records in cases where the bank was not even a party. “There is no reason why they should be called in a dispute that does not involve the bank at all,” Sitharaman said.

Also Read

Parliament

Parliament impasse persists over police action; RSS-BJP eyes Gen Z

Parliament

4 bills introduced in LS amid Oppn uproar, both Houses adjourned till 2 pm

Parliament

Four days left: Parliament braces for key Bills amid Opposition protestspremium

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Parliamentary panel asks DRDO to set clear, measurable KPIs for projects

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

'Internal affair': MEA rejects US criticism of proposed amendments to FCRA

 
However, there is also a special clause under the Bill that may allow the court to ask banks to appear even in an unrelated dispute.
 
The finance minister informed that the Bill had about 16 clauses providing for several specific provisions, all of which allow for the digital records to be admitted in a court of law.
 
One of the clauses of the Bill allows the central government to extend the provisions under the Bankers’ Book Evidence Law, 2026, to other regulated entities in the financial sector as well through a notification.
 
“It (the bill) expands the evidence of bankers’ books to include records maintained in written or physical form or stored in electronic or digital form or otherwise, either onsite or offsite or virtual cloud-based recognition including backup or disaster-recovery site,” Sitharaman added.
 

More From This Section

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kerala, Odisha among states releasing lowest share of MPLADS funds

women

Women account for less than a third of PM-VBRY first-time employees

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

MDR in future only on limited merchant transactions above a threshold: FM

CAG

CAG report 2024-25 signals decline in Delhi's contribution to national GDP

Indian Railways, Railways, Railway

Railways readies ₹1.8 trn PPP pipeline, eyes private role in track creationpremium

Topics : Bankers Parliament Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:02 PM IST