Monday, August 03, 2026 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Gail Share PriceBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex TodayMV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Economy / News / Pending GST refund claims decline sharply over past two years: Govt

Pending GST refund claims decline sharply over past two years: Govt

This is significantly lower than 907 claims involving a refund amount of ₹274 crore at the end of FY24; and 374 claims involving a refund amount of ₹246 crore as of FY25

gst

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pendency of GST refund claims has come down significantly over the past two years as of March 31, 2026, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 64 claims involving a refund amount of about ₹164 crore were pending for more than 60 days but up to 90 days as of March 31, 2026.

This is significantly lower than 907 claims involving a refund amount of ₹274 crore at the end of FY24; and 374 claims involving a refund amount of ₹246 crore as of FY25.

 

With regard to GST refunds, which are pending for more than 90 days, the number of claims has come down to 110 involving a claim of ₹64 crore as of March 31, 2026.

This corresponds to 1,592 claims involving a refund of ₹696 crore as of FY24 and 712 claims worth ₹560 crore as of FY25.

Also Read

gst

Gross GST collection kitty swells 15.4% to over ₹2.11 trillion in July

gst

GST implementation boosted states' tax revenue, buoyancy: Ind-Ra

gst

Industry seeks 3-month extension for GST e-way bill changes from August 1premium

gst

SC backs taxpayers, rules out GST on industrial lease rights transfer

gst

9 months on, GST next-gen reforms: Lower rates, larger base, higher revenuepremium

Chaudhary said the delay in processing of refund claims is mainly on account of delayed submission of documents and delayed submission of replies by the taxpayers in response to the notices issued to them, and requests made by the taxpayers for keeping the refund claim pending for seeking time for submission of additional documents and details against show cause notices, if any, issued in respect of their refund claims, and in a limited number of cases system-related issue.

He further said refunds on account of export of goods made on payment of IGST are processed in a fully automated electronic mode through the Customs system without manual intervention through integration of the GST portal with the ICEGATE system of CBIC.

Besides, provisional refund of 90 per cent of the claim is being sanctioned on the basis of data analysis and risk evaluation by the system in case of zero-rated supply within 7 days of the acknowledgement of refund application.

Also, a facility has been provided to the registered taxpayers to track the status of their refund application on the common portal at every stage. The grounds of rejection of refund claims are communicated in a speaking order under the provisions of the CGST Act, 2017, Chaudhary said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trade exports

Rajasthan constitutes task forces to boost exports in key sectorspremium

WPI, WPI Inflation

Rise in wholesale inflation driven by global commodity, energy costs: Govt

chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran

CEA Nageswaran warns 'free' public services come at heavy cost for economy

rust, corrosion on bridge, nomura report, India's GDP

Corrosion costs India ₹14.1 trn annually; infra, energy worst-hit: Report

PMI

Manufacturing PMI falls to near five-year low in July as sales, hiring slow

Topics : GST GST refund GST refunds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:06 PM IST