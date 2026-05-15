OMCs hike petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid mounting losses

The oil marketing companies finally raised the prices of non-branded petrol and diesel at fuel retail outlets across the nation today by an average of Rs 3 per litre. Coming a fortnight after the Assembly elections in key states, this ends weeks of speculation over the timing and the quantum of the hike.

Post the change, announced amid mounting losses and elevated crude oil prices, a litre of non-branded petrol will cost Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi, while diesel will cost Rs 90.67 per litre, as against Rs 87.67 per litre earlier.

In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 106.68 per litre, while diesel will be available at Rs 93.14 per litre. Petrol prices were also revised in other metros, reaching Rs 108.74 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 103.67 per litre in Chennai. Diesel prices, too, saw a sharp increase, climbing to Rs 95.13 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 95.25 per litre in Chennai.

“This is positive for OMCs as some burden is reduced. At current crude price of $106/bbl and trending product cracks, the gross marketing margin of petrol could be at Rs 0.2 per litre, while diesel at a negative Rs 7.5 per litre. The most hit was HPCL amongst the OMCs, we believe this would somewhat ease the burden. This hike is on our expected lines while lower than the street expectations,” said Harshraj Aggarwal, lead analyst at Yes Securities.

The government had hinted towards a hike in fuel prices over the past week as state-run OMCs continued to sell petrol and diesel at comparatively lower rates, while procuring crude oil at significantly higher costs. Despite crude oil prices trading above $100 per barrel amid the West Asia conflict, oil firms had kept fuel prices largely unchanged.

ALSO READ: Oil price rises over 1% after Trump says he is losing patience with Iran Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on May 12 said the OMCs were incurring losses of Rs 1,000 crore per day for selling petrol and diesel at lower prices. In the current quarter, the OMCs’ under-recoveries are likely to go up to Rs 2 trillion, while losses might surge to Rs 1 trillion, he added.

The government has maintained that the country holds adequate stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel to meet domestic requirements despite supply shocks triggered by the ongoing conflict.

India maintains adequate reserves, including 60 days’ worth of crude oil and petroleum products and 45 days’ supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), said Neeraj Mittal, secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), earlier in the week.