Petrol, diesel price hike likely as OMC losses rise amid crude surge
State-run oil firms face mounting under-recoveries as crude prices remain above $100 per barrel amid the US-Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
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A hike in petrol and diesel prices appears likely, with the under-recovery of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) swelling to Rs 30,000 crore per month on the sale of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Over the past two weeks, the government’s official stance on fuel price revision shifted from outright denial of a possible hike intended to shield domestic consumers to acknowledging that the “endeavour so far” has been to ensure there is no increase in prices, based on daily official briefings on the West Asia crisis.