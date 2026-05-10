Petrol, diesel price hike likely as OMC losses rise amid crude surge

Despite crude oil prices trading above $100 per barrel amid the war between the US and Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, oil firms have kept fuel prices largely unchanged in the country. This decision is now weighing on the health of the Indian economy and the bottom lines of companies, according to experts.

“The Strait of Hormuz has never been closed; this situation is unprecedented for the world. While the war is not on our borders, it affects our main energy supply chain. It is a strength of the Indian economy that the country has been able to withstand it till now, but that strength is eroding fast; you are eating up everything you have,” said Anish De, global head of energy, natural resources and chemicals at KPMG.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on May 8, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), said the finances of OMCs are coming under pressure as they continue to sell fuel at comparatively lower rates. The Indian government has tried to keep prices stable for consumers until now, Sharma said.

Given current crude oil prices and the losses companies are enduring, an increase of 20 per cent in petrol and diesel prices could be a comfortable level of hike, said De. However, such a steep increase seems unlikely, he added.

“Because prices have not been passed on to consumers, particularly for petrol and diesel, the fiscal space is eroding and the oil companies’ balance sheets are completely eroding. Due to this, their defences have become very brittle. The more we delay the price hike or keep rates at a low level, the more the problem perpetuates and erodes the economy’s competitiveness,” said De.

In late April, brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report that retail fuel prices may be hiked by Rs 25-28 per litre after state elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, based on an Indian crude basket of $120 per barrel and low fixed margins on the sale of petrol and diesel. The oil ministry termed the report “fake news”, alleging it was intended to create “fear and panic” among the public.