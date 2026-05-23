Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 87-91 paise; third time since May 15
Prices were hiked by ₹3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19
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Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.
Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from ₹98.64 to ₹99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from ₹91.58 to ₹92.49.
This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the West Asia conflict in a calibrated manner.
Prices were hiked by ₹3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost ₹5 per litre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 7:13 AM IST