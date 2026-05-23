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Home / Economy / News / Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 87-91 paise; third time since May 15

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 87-91 paise; third time since May 15

Prices were hiked by ₹3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19

petrol pump, petrol

People refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump, in Amritsar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

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Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 91 paise per litre on Saturday, the third increase in less than 10 days.

Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from ₹98.64 to ₹99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from ₹91.58 to ₹92.49.

This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the West Asia conflict in a calibrated manner.

Prices were hiked by ₹3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost ₹5 per litre.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Petrol prices Petrol-diesel prices Diesel prices Fuel prices

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

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