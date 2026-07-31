Petroleum exports cut both ways for Gujarat as outbound trade slows

Maharashtra was the country’s leading export state until FY20, with Gujarat ranking second; however, these positions flipped starting in FY21. In FY22, Gujarat’s exports more than doubled to $124.41 billion — up from $60.59 billion the previous year — driven largely by a surge in petroleum product shipments, and they further peaked at $146.49 billion in FY23.

Since the start of FY24, the state’s outward shipments have declined by 24.5 per cent to reach $110.58 billion in FY26. Consequently, Gujarat’s share in India’s total exports has dropped from the peak of 32.74 per cent in FY23 to 25.57 per cent in FY26.

Gujarat’s export performance is linked to its petroleum product exports. A heavy concentration in petroleum products — where Gujarat claimed nearly 71 per cent of India’s $53.83 billion petroleum product exports in FY26 — has caused the state’s overall share in national exports to slip.

The dip occurred even before US President Donald Trump levied additional tariffs on the purchase of Russian crude oil, a major input for keeping Gujarat’s crude oil refineries running.

Petroleum products comprised 34.5 per cent of all exports from Gujarat in FY26, while the share touched 49 per cent in FY23 when the state’s exports had peaked.

On the contrary, from FY22 to FY26, Gujarat’s non-petroleum exports remained flat between $72 billion and $75 billion, while petroleum exports fluctuated considerably. Total exports from Gujarat fell by $35.91 billion from FY23 to FY26. Petroleum product exports fell by $33.72 billion during the same period, largely explaining the decline in the overall export value.

Among Gujarat’s non-petroleum outward shipments, precious and semi-precious stones were the largest commodity group exported at $6.1 billion in FY26. Pharmaceutical drug formulations exports were worth $4.37 billion. Both these product groups registered a fall in export value by 7.3 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, in FY26 year-on-year.

Dependence on the petroleum sector usually upsets export performance when global energy prices are volatile, explaining Gujarat’s status in recent years. Trump’s additional tariffs on the purchase of Russian crude are likely to further hamper Gujarat’s export prospects, if the state’s non-petroleum exports don’t pick up.

Maharashtra, too, saw a small but consistent decline in its exports — from $72.86 billion in FY22 to $65.86 billion in FY25. However, its exports rose to $70.11 billion in FY26, which led to a rise in its export share in India’s total exports from 15.06 per cent in FY25 to 16.21 per cent in FY26. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which are the next best states (in terms of export value), have also increased their share in India’s total exports.

Tamil Nadu’s share increased from 9.8 per cent in FY18 to 13.71 per cent in FY26. Karnataka’s share improved from 5.95 per cent in FY18 to 7.95 per cent in FY26. The top five states contributed almost 70 per cent of India’s total exports in FY26, explaining the concentrated nature of India’s export basket.