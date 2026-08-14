Pew survey: India finds favour in Europe, neighbours remain sceptical

India’s global image remains mixed but tilts positive in several major economies, with European countries showing particularly favourable views, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. Of the 36 countries surveyed, 20 recorded a higher share of respondents viewing India favourably than unfavourably, while the reverse was true in 16 countries.

Among major economies, Germany recorded a 63 per cent favourable rating for India, against 29 per cent unfavourable. In the US, 50 per cent of respondents viewed India favourably, while 45 per cent held an unfavourable view. In neighbouring Bangladesh, however, 51 per cent viewed India unfavourably, compared with 42 per cent favourably.

Perceptions have also shifted over time. In the UK, the share of respondents viewing India favourably rose from 65 per cent in 2023 to 71 per cent in 2026. Germany saw an even sharper rise, from 47 per cent to 63 per cent. In the US, however, favourability declined from 51 per cent in 2023 to 45 per cent in 2026.

Europe stands out in the survey, with nine of the 10 European countries surveyed recording more favourable than unfavourable views of India.