Phase 1 of Dharavi redevelopment to be completed in 18 months: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project was not merely a housing scheme but an economic transformation initiative, and asserted that the first phase of about 10,000 houses would be completed in the next 18 months.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis said that under the redevelopment project, eligible residents will be rehabilitated at the site, while others will be provided homes at nearby locations.

He also said the state has identified 19 cluster redevelopment projects across Mumbai as part of its strategy for planned urban renewal and housing.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project is an ambitious urban renewal initiative to transform Asia's largest slum in central Mumbai into a modern, transit-oriented hub. It aims to rehabilitate the residents while preserving the area's vital informal economy and local industries. The project commenced in January 2025.

Fadnavis said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project envisages around 95 million square feet of development and aims to integrate housing, commercial activity and employment generation.

He said all eligible residents would receive 350 sq ft homes in Dharavi, while those covered under the extended 2011 eligibility criteria would also be accommodated after paying the prescribed charge of ₹2.5 lakh. Those found ineligible would not be displaced far away but rehabilitated at nearby locations, he added.

The chief minister said the government plans to complete the first phase of about 10,000 houses in the Dharavi project within the next 18 months.

He described Dharavi as a future growth engine for Mumbai, saying the redevelopment would bring informal economic activities into the formal sector while creating modern infrastructure for residents and businesses.

On city-wide redevelopment, Fadnavis said the government has adopted a cluster redevelopment model to ensure planned growth without compromising open spaces.

Nineteen redevelopment clusters have been identified across Mumbai, with work on the first cluster already progressing, he said, adding that the model would facilitate large-scale renewal of ageing buildings and improve civic infrastructure.

Fadnavis said the underground tunnel linking north Mumbai with south Mumbai will provide signal-free connectivity and substantially reduce travel time to the city's business district. The project, expected to be completed by October 2027, will also help decongest major arterial roads and improve connectivity for commuters travelling between the northern suburbs and south Mumbai.

Highlighting measures to tackle the city's chronic parking shortage, he said an underground robotic parking plaza with a capacity of 640 cars and 112 two-wheelers is being developed, while another underground parking project has been proposed.

The government is also examining advanced parking technologies used in other countries for possible implementation in Mumbai, according to the CM.

On solid waste management, Fadnavis said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up waste-to-energy projects to scientifically process municipal waste and reduce dependence on dumping grounds.

He said substantial financial provisions have been made for the projects.

Referring to lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fadnavis said Mumbai needs to significantly augment its healthcare infrastructure.

The government has initiated projects to add around 8,000 hospital beds and has introduced an integrated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), which digitally links hospitals and enables access to patients' treatment records and medical history across facilities, he said.

According to the CM, the state has introduced several measures to accelerate self-redevelopment of old housing societies, including interest concessions and policy support. Redevelopment projects are underway in several old housing colonies across Mumbai.

Fadnavis said the government has set a target of constructing 7.8 lakh houses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by 2030. Of these, construction of over 2.39 lakh houses has already commenced, while planning for another 5.43 lakh houses is at various stages, he said.

Describing the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as an economic transformation initiative rather than merely a housing scheme, Fadnavis said nearly 95 million square feet of development is planned.

Eligible residents will receive 350-square-foot homes in Dharavi, while those covered under the extended 2011 eligibility criteria will also be rehabilitated after paying the prescribed amount.

He said ineligible residents will be provided rehabilitation at nearby locations instead of being shifted far away.

Fadnavis also highlighted technology-driven governance initiatives undertaken by the BMC, including the MyBMC grievance redressal platform, WhatsApp-based citizen services and the creation of a digital twin of Mumbai using aerial photography, GIS mapping, cadastral surveys and 360-degree imaging to improve urban planning and civic administration.