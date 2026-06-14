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Piyush Goyal invites French investments in manufacturing sector

Piyush Goyal invites French firms to invest and manufacture in India, highlighting the country's talent pool, scale and growing innovation ecosystem

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

He added that in the uncertain global economic environment, the world is seeking partnership with trusted and reliable partners

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday sought investments from France in the manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the 'Bharat Innovates' event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France, Goyal said India can offer a huge talent pool and scale for manufacturing.

"I would invite our French friends to visit India, invest in India, design in India, innovate in India and manufacture in India, both for the large domestic market and export from India to the rest of the world," he said.

He added that in the uncertain global economic environment, the world is seeking partnership with trusted and reliable partners.

 

"...and that is what India brings to the table," Goyal said, adding that in India, innovation is now a culture which is powered by 2,30,000 startups.

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Modi is currently in France, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Macron and also attend the G-7 Summit. He landed in Nice on Saturday, kickstarting a week-long tour which also includes a two-day visit to Slovakia.

The bilateral trade between India and France dipped to USD 15.81 billion in 2025-26 from USD 15.19 billion in 2024-25.

France is the 11th-largest investor in India with USD 12.25 billion in foreign direct investment between April 2000 and March 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal India-France France

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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

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