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Piyush Goyal invites US firms to explore investment opportunities in India

He met President and COO of Blackstone Jonathan Gray, and Chairman of Blackstone's International Private Equity business Prakash Melwani

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held a series of meetings with top US firms in New York and invited them to explore investment opportunities in India, an official statement said on Wednesday.

He met President and COO of Blackstone Jonathan Gray, and Chairman of Blackstone's International Private Equity business Prakash Melwani.

In the meeting, the discussions focused on expanding Blackstone's investments and partnerships in India across key sectors, the commerce and industry ministry said.

Other businesses with which Goyal held bilateral meetings include Chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman George Walker; and President and CEO of The Estee Lauder Companies Stephane de La Faverie.

 

"They discussed growth opportunities in India, including through increased manufacturing and sourcing, and India's growing beauty and personal care market," it said.

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In his meeting with Chairman and CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna, discussions focused on further strengthening IBM's engagement in India and expanding collaboration in AI, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing and other emerging technologies.

The minister also met Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic William E Ford, and discussed opportunities to further deepen the company's investment and business engagement with India.

Goyal also met Non-Executive Chairman of AIA Group Mark Tucker and discussed opportunities in the insurance and financial services sectors.

"The meetings provided an opportunity to discuss India's growth prospects and investment opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, energy, technology, AI and other sectors, and ways to further strengthen India-US economic and commercial ties," the ministry said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal Investments in India foreign investments in India

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:54 AM IST