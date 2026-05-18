Piyush Goyal urges industry to cut dependence on capital goods imports

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked the industry to cut its import dependence, particularly in the capital goods segment, days after the government put curbs on imports of gold and silver amid the West Asia crisis.

Goyal urged stakeholders to study import trends through the commerce ministry’s trade portal and identify opportunities for domestic manufacturing and import substitution. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of goods being imported into the country, saying such trends offered significant opportunities for Indian businesses.

“Even small preferences for foreign goods can weaken domestic industry,” Goyal said at the launch of the Bhartiya Vyapar Mohotsav website. The remarks came on a day when the rupee ended at a fresh low of 96.35 against the dollar.

The rupee has depreciated by over 5 per cent since the onset of the conflict in West Asia following the joint US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28. Against this backdrop, the government last week announced multiple measures to curb imports and save India’s foreign exchange reserves.

Goyal also asked Indian industry to explore sourcing capital goods from domestic manufacturing hubs such as Rajkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Batala, and Pune. The share of capital goods in India’s total imports has steadily increased over the past five years.

The Centre stands ready to provide whatever support Indian exporters may require to achieve the ambitious $1 trillion exports target for FY27, Goyal said. Building on this goal, the government aims to raise India’s exports to $2 trillion over the next five years, he added.

India’s total exports in FY26 were $863.10 billion, which included $441.80 billion in goods exports.

New Delhi has so far concluded free trade agreements with nearly 38 developed economies to secure preferential market access for Indian goods, enabling them to be sold at lower import duties, the minister said. “These agreements will gradually come into effect, with the Oman FTA likely to be implemented from June 1. Other finalised FTAs awaiting paperwork will also become operational subsequently,” he added.