Plan to upgrade rail network to 220 kmph, says railways minister Vaishnaw

India is planning a major upgrade to its nearly 70,000-kilometre-long railway network by turning all surface tracks into lines capable of running trains at up to 220 kilometres per hour (kmph), Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The foundation for the plan was established on Wednesday when the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 20,667 crore semi-high-speed rail line between Ahmedabad and Dholera in Gujarat.

The line is being planned to support the major economic activity expected in Dholera, with the government targeting to make the city a major electronics manufacturing hub.

“Trains will run at 220 kmph on the Ahmedabad-Dholera line. Once we achieve success on this, all surface (at-grade) projects will be upgraded to semi-high speed, and all major cities will be connected to the bullet train (high-speed rail) network,” Vaishnaw said at a press conference.

The project, which will serve as the reference point for future expansion, will be completed in four years.

The project will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 134 kilometres and enhance connectivity to around 284 villages and 500,000 people, the Cabinet statement said.

With electrified railways running through the area, the project will reduce oil imports by 0.48 crore litres and lower carbon dioxide emissions by 2 crore kg, which is equivalent to planting 1 million trees, Vaishnaw said.

The project has multiple integrations with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail, metro, and dedicated freight corridor systems in Gujarat.

The corridor will have 13 stations, with trains having an operating speed of 200 kmph. The corridor will also connect to Bhavnagar, where a port will be developed.

Currently, most Indian railway tracks have permissible speed limits between 110 kmph and 160 kmph, although the latter is not prevalent yet.

The corridor will be elevated and will feature three mega bridges.