“Our PLI scheme has done extremely well, over ₹100,000 crore in sales, over close to ₹36,000 crore in exports, and I think, India has always been competitive and will continue to remain competitive,” the minister said, speaking on the sidelines of a briefing on department of posts on Thursday.

His remarks came a day after the US proposed a fresh round of tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, although the proposed rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India and the US reach a trade agreement.

According to the PLI scheme for telecom and network equipment, India has exported just about $1 billion worth of telecom products overseas, making up 0.23 per cent of India’s overall exports as of 2024, according to data from Niti Aayog. Imports were still a high share at $3.6 billion.

Telecom equipment makers said they were in a wait-and-watch mode as the final tariffs were yet to be decided, and some products such as smartphones and routers continued to remain outside the purview of tariffs.

According to some executives, exports of optical fibre, optic fibre cables, base stations, antennas, customer premises equipment and components, to the US were limited and would continue to remain on existing levels till January.

“While it is too early to say anything with certainty, the existing tariffs will continue to hold till the new ones get notified,” said an executive from the industry body representing telecom equipment manufacturers in India.

“We’re evaluating this, although these tariffs are currently as a proposal level,” said another executive from a leading telecom equipment maker who did not want to be identified.

Rohan Lobo, Partner and Industry Leader – Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Deloitte South Asia, said that the impact was likely to be uneven since smartphones accounted for a large component of India’s telecom-related exports and they were outside both the additional US duty currently in force and the higher tariff proposed on 25 November 2026.

“Exposure is likely to be in a small but growing segment primarily in optical fibre and cable, base stations, antennas, and components. There are three factors that are likely to shape the outcome. Firstly, the final scope of product exemptions is still open to consultation. Secondly, the progress of the India–US trade agreement and the possibility of negotiated rate. Thirdly, India’s position relative to other competing manufacturing locations like Thailand and Malaysia where the rate proposed is 18 per cent,” Lobo said.

India has disputed the USTR’s findings on structural excess capacity and reiterated its commitment to ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.