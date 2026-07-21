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Home / Economy / News / PLI schemes generated 1.45 million jobs, drew ₹2.4 trillion by FY26: Govt

PLI schemes generated 1.45 million jobs, drew ₹2.4 trillion by FY26: Govt

The government's PLI schemes across 14 sectors attracted Rs 2.4 trillion in investments and generated 1.45 million jobs by FY26, with exports rising to Rs 15.2 trillion

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Akshat Ayush
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes launched by the government across 14 key sectors attracted investments worth ₹2.4 trillion and generated 1.45 million jobs, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed Parliament on Tuesday.
 
Cumulative exports under the scheme increased 280 per cent to ₹15.2 trillion in FY25-26, compared with ₹4 trillion in FY23-24.
 
Launched to improve India's manufacturing capabilities, boost exports, attract investment and enhance India's global competitiveness, the scheme had, till March 2026, generated nearly 8.5 lakh direct jobs and over 5.5 lakh indirect jobs. The indirect jobs were created in sectors such as large-scale electronics manufacturing (LSEM), information technology hardware and solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.
 
 
Among sectors, high-efficiency solar PV modules drew the highest investment at ₹64,873 crore, while drones and drone components attracted the lowest investment at ₹595 crore, according to government data till March 2026.
 
Till FY26, the food products sector under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) generated the highest employment, at 329,200 jobs. Meanwhile, the Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery sector, a relatively niche segment, generated the fewest jobs, at 1,245.

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Sl. No. Sectors Cumulative Investment till March, 2026 (Rs. In crore) Cumulative Employment till March, 2026
1 Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing - [MeitY] 20,580 1,69,249
2 IT Hardware 2.0 - [MeitY] 908 4,859
3 Bulk Drugs - [D/o Pharma] 5,070 5,226
4 Manufacturing of Medical Devices - [D/o Pharma] 1,151 5,268
5 Pharmaceuticals Drugs - [D/o Pharma] 45,158 1,14,880
6 Telecom & Networking Products - [D/o Telecom] 5,278 33,610
7 Food Products - [MoFPI] 9,207 3,29,200
8 Drones and Drone Components - [M/o Civil Aviation]* 595 2,650
9 White Goods – [DPIIT] 6,409 52,703
10 Automobiles & Auto Components – [MHI] 44,326 67,820
11 Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery– [MHI] 4,570 1,245
12 Textile Products – [M/o Textiles] 8,117 33,427
13 Specialty Steel – [M/o Steel] 23,896 14,138
14 High Efficiency Solar PV Modules (MNRE) 64,873 14,794
  TOTAL 2,40,138 8,49,069
       
Table 2      
       
Financial Year Cumulative Exports Reported under PLI Schemes    
FY 2023-24 ₹4.0 lakh crore    
FY 2024-25 ₹6.5 lakh crore    
FY 2025-26 ₹15.2 lakh crore    
       
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
 

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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