PLI schemes generated 1.45 million jobs, drew ₹2.4 trillion by FY26: Govt

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes launched by the government across 14 key sectors attracted investments worth ₹2.4 trillion and generated 1.45 million jobs, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Cumulative exports under the scheme increased 280 per cent to ₹15.2 trillion in FY25-26, compared with ₹4 trillion in FY23-24.

Launched to improve India's manufacturing capabilities, boost exports, attract investment and enhance India's global competitiveness, the scheme had, till March 2026, generated nearly 8.5 lakh direct jobs and over 5.5 lakh indirect jobs. The indirect jobs were created in sectors such as large-scale electronics manufacturing (LSEM), information technology hardware and solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

Among sectors, high-efficiency solar PV modules drew the highest investment at ₹64,873 crore, while drones and drone components attracted the lowest investment at ₹595 crore, according to government data till March 2026.

Till FY26, the food products sector under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) generated the highest employment, at 329,200 jobs. Meanwhile, the Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery sector, a relatively niche segment, generated the fewest jobs, at 1,245.