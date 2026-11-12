PLI schemes meet just 28% of employment target by FY26: NITI Aayog report

India's production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have achieved only 28 per cent of their targeted employment generation, even as investment mobilisation has reached 76 per cent of the envisaged target, highlighting an uneven translation of the government's manufacturing push into job creation, according to a first-of-its-kind NITI Aayog assessment of the government’s flagship scheme.

The 14 PLI schemes have created 849,069 jobs by FY26 against a target of 3 million. They have achieved ₹2.4 trillion of the ₹3.15 trillion investment target and ₹22.66 trillion (64 per cent) of the ₹35.38 trillion production target by FY26.

The report, titled “Impact Assessment of PLI Schemes”, released on Thursday, called for refining the design of the scheme. “While the PLI scheme has shown encouraging early results, the focus now must shift from assessing its initial success to strengthening its long-term effectiveness. The way ahead lies not merely in continuing the scheme, but in refining its design so that it can deliver deeper and more sustained industrial transformation,” it added.

The annual performance of the scheme has not been uniform: Employment achievement was 86 per cent of the target up to FY23, around 85 per cent in FY24 and 156 per cent in FY25, before falling to 31 per cent of the annual target in FY26. “The divergence between cumulative employment and investment and production is important for interpreting the overall performance of the schemes,” the report said.

According to the think tank, this divergence can be understood in the context of the gestation period of manufacturing investments. “Investment generally takes place before facilities become fully operational; production then ramps up as capacity is commissioned and utilisation increases, while employment can evolve further as operations reach commercial scale,” the report said.

The report said PLIs in four sectors have been “on track” so far based on an assessment of investment, production, exports and employment. These are large-scale electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical drugs, telecom and networking products, and food products.

The Aayog’s assessment says that the impact of the bulk drugs PLI on exports, medical devices on employment, and electronic/technology products (IT Hardware 2.0) on investments has been weak or partial.

“Overall, the scheme has been successful. We never expected that everyone will perform across the indicators but 70 per cent of players and indicators are on track,” said Ishtiyaque Ahmed, Programme Director at the think tank.

NITI Aayog’s Chief Executive Officer and former DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain also said that whichever schemes required tweaking would see coordination between NITI Aayog and line ministries to address the issues.

The current stage is consequently sufficiently advanced to assess emerging outcomes, but not sufficiently mature to judge the schemes solely against their ultimate full-tenure targets, the Aayog said.

While some sectors have responded strongly with visible increases in investment, production, employment and exports, others have shown relatively modest progress. This variation is often linked to differences in technology adoption, gestation periods, global competition and capital requirements. A sector-specific understanding of these constraints is necessary so that policy design can move beyond a uniform approach and become more strategically targeted, the report said.

The next generation of PLIs will also take into account demand-pull measures, the report said.

“The scheme in its current form is largely supply-driven. It encourages firms to increase production and build capacity through financial incentives linked to output. While this supply push approach is important, long-term sustainability also requires strong demand-side support,” it said.

This could include stronger domestic procurement frameworks, export market development, strategic government purchasing and policies that stimulate consumption of domestically produced high-value goods.

Moreover, in many sectors, investment responds first, while the full effects on production, employment and exports emerge only after a significant lag, it said. This is especially true in sectors involving advanced technologies and long gestation periods. Therefore, policy evaluation must remain patient and realistic, avoiding premature judgments while continuing institutional support where necessary, it said.