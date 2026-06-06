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Home / Economy / News / PM chairs meeting of Economic Advisory Council, discusses growth strategy

PM chairs meeting of Economic Advisory Council, discusses growth strategy

Various reforms to improve ease of living and ease of doing business were also discussed during the meeting

Narendra Modi, Netherlands, CEO Roundtable, India-EU FTA, semiconductor manufacturing

The prime minister and the EAC-PM members discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth in times of global turmoil (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with the members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the prime minister and discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth amid global turmoil.

Various reforms to improve ease of living and ease of doing business were also discussed, official sources said.

The prime minister and the EAC-PM members discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India's economic growth in times of global turmoil, they said.

The members also gave their assessment of the impact of the West Asia conflict on India and the world.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Economic Advisory Council Economic Advisory Council EAC economy growth

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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