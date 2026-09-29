PM Internship Scheme: only 20% of offers convert to joins in three rounds

The government has also spent about 10 per cent of the scheme’s actual allocation on advertising and publicity; this emerged from responses to a Right to Information (RTI) as query seen by Business Standard.

In the last two years, comprising three rounds from October 2024 to August 2026, 400,822 opportunities were posted by companies, of which 39 per cent offers were made to the candidates; however, 20 per cent of people joined various companies out of the total offers made under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme.

In the first round, which began in October 2024, companies posted 127,508 internship opportunities and received around 621,000 applications. Of these, 60,866 offers were made to candidates, but only 8,760 eventually joined the scheme. Of those who joined, 3,731 completed their internships, while 4,698 dropped out.

The second round, which began in February 2025, saw 118,948 opportunities posted and around 455,000 applications. Companies made 71,192 offers, of which 7,300 candidates joined. Only 2,880 completed their internships, while 2,648 dropped out.

The third round, which began in April 2026, recorded the highest number of internship opportunities so far, at 154,366. However, applications fell to 350,259. The number of offers also declined sharply to 25,794. Despite this, 14,620 candidates joined the scheme, the highest number recorded across the three rounds.

The share of people who joined out of the total internships offered in Round 1 was 14.4 per cent; in Round 2, it declined to 10.3 per cent, and in Round 3, it surprisingly increased to 56.7 per cent. However, the dropout rate in Round 1 was 57.4 per cent, whereas in Round 2 it remained 36.3 per cent.

Bornali Bhandari, Professor at the National Council of Applied Economic Research, pointed out that the higher dropout rate in the internship scheme is occurring due to several factors, including reluctance to migrate, wage mismatch, and aspiration mismatch. “Mainly, interns are unwilling to relocate for low wages, and in many cases, the offered roles do not align with their career aspirations. These issues often lead interns to abandon the program midway,” Bhandari said.

There has also been a significant gap between the estimated expenditure and actual spending under the scheme. In FY25, the estimated expenditure was ₹2,000 crore, but actual expenditure was only around 1.5 per cent of the estimate. In FY26, the estimated expenditure rose to ₹10,831 crore, while actual spending was only around 0.9 per cent of the estimate. For FY27, the estimated expenditure has been pegged at ₹4,788 crore.

Launched in October 2024, the PM Internship Scheme provides internships lasting between six and 12 months, with selected candidates receiving a monthly stipend of ₹9,000. The Centre bears 90 per cent of the stipend through direct benefit transfer, while the remaining amount is contributed by the participating company.