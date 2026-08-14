The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) seeks to bridge the gap between the skills of young people entering the workforce and what industry expects from them, Union Minister of Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Interacting with interns under the scheme at an event, Sitharaman said industry had told the government that it struggled to find candidates with the right skills, while graduates and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students said they were unable to find jobs despite applying to several companies.
 
The scheme was designed to address this wide gap between training and employers' expectations by giving young people hands-on workplace experience and exposure to industry, she said. This included skills often not covered by formal education or vocational training, such as teamwork, workplace etiquette and behavioural skills, she added.