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PM Modi inaugurates ₹36,000 crore Ganga Expressway linking 12 UP districts

The expressway, which cost more than ₹36,000 crore to the Uttar Pradesh exchequer, is proposed to be linked with Haridwar in Uttarakhand in the next phase

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, in Hardoi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much awaited 594-km Ganga Expressway on Wednesday, which crisscrosses 12 districts stretching from Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh (UP) to Prayagraj in the East.
 
"In less than five years, one of India's longest greenfield expressways is ready. While the Ganga Expressway is now open, the work on its expansion is already underway," he said at the ceremony, which took place in Hardoi. 
 
The foundation for the project was laid by the PM in Shahjahanpur in December. 
 
The expressway, which cost more than ₹36,000 crore to the Uttar Pradesh exchequer, is proposed to be linked with Haridwar in Uttarakhand in the next phase.
 
 
The project has been developed by Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which awarded different packages to leading infrastructure companies, including Adani Enterprises Limited, under a bidding process.

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It connects 12 districts in UP; Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
 
The six-lane Ganga Expressway is expandable to eight lanes. An airstrip near Shahjahanpur district has been constructed to facilitate emergency landing and takeoff by the Indian Air Force (IAF) planes.
 
Moreover, Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) have been planned along its route for setting up warehouses, cold storages and food processing units.
 
Modi noted the expressway will bolster the socioeconomic growth of Uttar Pradesh by providing faster movement of cargo and farm produce, augmenting farmers' income and creating jobs for youth.
 
"Uttar Pradesh, which was earlier identified with migration, is today reckoned for investors' summits and industrial corridors. Today, UP garners thousands of crores worth of investments in different sectors,” Modi said. "Ganga Expressway is not merely a highway, but a gateway of new possibilities and vistas.”
 
"Uttar Pradesh was earlier branded as backward and 'BIMARU', but today the same state is surging to become a $1 trillion economy," he underlined.
 
State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering. He said the Expressway will improve connectivity, strengthen UP's economy, boost industrial growth and generate employment.
 

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Topics : Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh infrastructure spending

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

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