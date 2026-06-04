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PM Modi meets Citigroup Chair Jane Fraser, discusses investment plans

The Prime Minister and Citi Chair Jane Fraser discussed investment opportunities, capital flows, artificial intelligence and alternative energy as part of India's long-term growth agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Citi Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Citi Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Citi Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser on Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities in India, capital flows, alternative energy and artificial intelligence, the bank said in a statement.
 
The discussions focused on India's economic growth agenda and opportunities for Citi to support the country's development priorities. Modi shared his vision for achieving the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 objective and discussed ways to accelerate economic growth and investment.
 
According to Citi, the meeting covered issues including attracting global investment into India, supporting Indian companies' overseas expansion, and opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy and artificial intelligence. The discussions also touched upon the development of alternative energy sources, including solar power and green hydrogen, as well as the role of AI and regulation in supporting economic growth.
 
 
“The Prime Minister shared his vision for accelerating growth and economic momentum to achieve the objective of Viksit Bharat 2047. The discussion covered a range of topics, including investment and capital flows into India, opportunities for India's corporate sector abroad, alternative energy and artificial intelligence. They explored how Citi can further support India's economic agenda, help attract global investors to the country, and champion Indian companies around the world as they expand to new markets,” Citi said in a release.
 
Fraser was accompanied by K Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer and Banking Head, India, and Indian Subcontinent Sub-Cluster Head at Citi. The executives reiterated the bank's commitment to India and highlighted Citi's presence in the country, where it has operated for nearly 125 years.
 
The meeting comes as Citi hosts its India Conference in Mumbai from June 3 to 5, bringing together more than 1,500 clients and investors. The conference aims to showcase investment opportunities in India to global investors.
 
Citi is set to complete 125 years of operations in India in 2027.
     

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Topics : Citi Citigroup Investment

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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